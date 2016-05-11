Rada: Personas con discapacidad perdieron intensidad

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, dijo el miércoles que la movilización de las personas con discapacidad como perdió intensidad y que genera solo perjuicio para los paceños.
“La movilización de las personas con discapacidad ha perdido intensidad y fuerza y se ha convertido en un show político”, indicó Rada en encuentro con los medios de comunicación, después sostuvo “es un perjuicio a los paceños y ellos son los que juzgaran la actitud de estas personas que bloquean las calles”.
Rada afirmó que ni el presidente ni los ministros asistirán a la reunión convocada por los dirigentes para la tarde del miércoles en la estación de la Línea Roja del Teleférico en el Alto, porque “el martes perdieron la oportunidad de reunirse con cinco ministros y consolidara los 42 puntos que se acordaron con su sector”
Después en tono sarcástico indicó “pueden convocar a reunión en el teleférico, en el Montículo o si quieren en la Cancha Obrera, pero no tiene sentido la reunión, porque perdieron su oportunidad de reunirse con cinco ministro”.
En su declaración Rada también aprovechó para atacar al Defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, de quien dijo “en su sus últimos días quiere seguir politizando y participando de este show político”.
Los dirigentes de las personas con discapacidad reiteraron que igual asistirán al sitio de la reunión y esperarán al Presidente y a las personas que lo acompañen.
LA PAZ/Fides
