Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 11 de mayo de 2016 -- 11:17

Un hombre mata a su esposa y luego se suicida

El crimen se registró en el Bulo Bulo, Cochabamba. (Foto referencial)

Un hombre mató a su esposa y luego este se quitó la vida, el crimen aparentemente pasional ocurrió el martes en la población de Bulo Bulo del municipio de Entre Ríos del Trópico de Cochabamba.

La víctima del crimen tipificado como feminicidio es la señora Nemesia Yapura Zárate de 36 años y el autor fue su esposo identificado como Crispín Maturano Zarate de 40 años.

“Debemos lamentar un feminicidio con suicidio ya que la señora Nemesia Yapura Zárate fue estrangulada por su esposo Crispín Maturano Zárate, aparentemente se trata de un crimen pasional, ya que la señora tuviese otra relación con otro varón”, informó el comandante de la Policía del Trópico de Cochabamba, Vladimir Suaznabar, en contacto con Fides Chapare.

Según el informe policial, Maturano golpeó brutalmente a su esposa y la ahorcó con un cinturón de cuero, luego de quitarle la vida él se fue a su chaco donde se ahorcó de un árbol. La pareja deja en la orfandad a cuatro hijos.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

