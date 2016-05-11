Un hombre mata a su esposa y luego se suicida

Un hombre mató a su esposa y luego este se quitó la vida, el crimen aparentemente pasional ocurrió el martes en la población de Bulo Bulo del municipio de Entre Ríos del Trópico de Cochabamba.
La víctima del crimen tipificado como feminicidio es la señora Nemesia Yapura Zárate de 36 años y el autor fue su esposo identificado como Crispín Maturano Zarate de 40 años.
“Debemos lamentar un feminicidio con suicidio ya que la señora Nemesia Yapura Zárate fue estrangulada por su esposo Crispín Maturano Zárate, aparentemente se trata de un crimen pasional, ya que la señora tuviese otra relación con otro varón”, informó el comandante de la Policía del Trópico de Cochabamba, Vladimir Suaznabar, en contacto con Fides Chapare.
Según el informe policial, Maturano golpeó brutalmente a su esposa y la ahorcó con un cinturón de cuero, luego de quitarle la vida él se fue a su chaco donde se ahorcó de un árbol. La pareja deja en la orfandad a cuatro hijos.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more
of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing
article like yours. It’s beautiful price enough
for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and
bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the net might be much more helpful than ever before.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people
think about worries that they just don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side
effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have be mindful
your stuff prior to and you’re simply too fantastic.
I actually like what you have bought right here, certainly like
what you are saying and the way in which through which you are saying it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous site.
I am now not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time studying much more or understanding more.
Thank you for excellent info I was searching for this information for
my mission.
Excellent site you have here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays.
I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Hi there to all, since I am genuinely keen of reading this weblog’s post to be
updated on a regular basis. It includes good material.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it,
you might be a great author. I will be sure
to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back very soon. I want to encourage one to continue your
great posts, have a nice afternoon!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am truly impressed to read everthing at single place.
Hello there, You have done an excellent job.
I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
This article is genuinely a fastidious one it helps new internet viewers, who are wishing for blogging.