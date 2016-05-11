Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 11 de mayo de 2016 -- 12:17

Un regente viola a una estudiante

El director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Felcv), coronel Mauricio Rocabado.

La Policía aprehendió a un regente de 40 años por violar a una estudiante de 15 dentro de un colegio reconocido y céntrico de la ciudad de La Paz. Según las primeras investigaciones, la agresiones sexuales se venían suscitaban desde el pasado año.

“Ayer hemos recibido una denuncia de violación, la denuncia la presentó el padre de la víctima, una menor de 15 años, que según las primeras indagaciones habría sido violada dentro de un baño de una unidad educativa muy conocida en nuestra ciudad”, informó este miércoles en conferencia de prensa el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Felcv), coronel Mauricio Rocabado.

La autoridad policial informó que de acuerdo a las primeras versiones el autor de la agresión sexual resultó ser el regente del colegio identificado como Martín L.Q.

Al ser sorprendido en pleno delito el regente del colegio reconoció su responsabilidad.

“Se toma contacto con el denunciado, quien de acuerdo a los hechos, asume lo que habría ocurrido y por otro lado de acuerdo a la información preliminar proporcionada por la menor de edad eso se habría estado suscitando desde el pasado año. Lo llamativo de esto es que este hecho se ha suscitado dentro del establecimiento”, dijo.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
