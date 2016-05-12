Fecha de publicación: Jueves 12 de mayo de 2016 -- 20:59

Con Chile, ¿Paz o Guerra?

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Viernes 13 Mayo 2016.

                         Afortunadamente, Evo Morales en su cuenta de twitter se apresuró a escribir: “Somos un pueblo pacifista, respetamos la vida. No habrá guerra”.

                         Su respuesta fue consecuencia de las declaraciones, del miércoles 11 de mayo en Santiago,  de José Miguel Insulza, agente de Chile, en su juicio con Bolivia ante La Haya, “Espero que él no quiera una guerra. Sería un error de su parte. Interpreto sus palabras como propaganda”.

                         Recuerdo ahora la nota del entonces Presidente de “facto”, general Hilarión Daza  (1840 – 1849), a una sobrina suya en Cochabamba; diciembre de 1878: “Vamos a sentarles la mano a esos rotos chilenos” y en febrero de 1879, militares de Chile invadieron Antofagasta sin disparar un solo tiro robando el guano, el salitre y todo nuestro Litoral.

                         Las aguas del Silala pudieran ser motivo de un nuevo conflicto bélico binacional si en La Paz y Santiago no actúan los prudentes para limitar la verborrea de unos y otros sobre un tema tan delicado como el agua.

                         El Deber “Diario Mayor” de Santa Cruz, envió un equipo de prensa al poblado de Cariquimá en Chile, a más de 3.400  metros de altura sobre el nivel del mar. Ese periódico en su primera plana de antes de ayer destacó “la base militar chilena está a 29 Km de Bolivia”.

                         No se trata técnicamente de una base sino de un todavía pequeño puesto militar avanzado de vigilancia respecto a movimientos fronterizos extraños y comunicados  con su Estado Mayor en la Segunda Brigada Acorazada de la VI División, cuyo comando está en Antofagasta. En la 1ª región de Chile, su extremo norte, están la flor y la nata de sus FF. AA. Los ojos chilenos miran al Silala. Esas aguas son de vital importancia para nuestros vecinos. Conviene analizarlo con sabiduría. La prudencia es medicina curativa contra la guerra.

 Gracias, epi

