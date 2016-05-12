Fecha de publicación: Jueves 12 de mayo de 2016 -- 09:50

Ferreira: presentación de demanda por Silala tomará tiempo

El ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira. (APG)

El ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira. (APG)

El ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira, dijo el jueves que la presentación de la demanda por las aguas de los manantiales del Silala “tomará su tiempo”, debido a que es un tema “sensible” y el Gobierno no se puede arriesgarse a cometer errores.

“Debido a que se trata de un tema sensible, el Gobierno no se puede arriesgar a cometer errores, y por eso irá lento pero seguro”, dijo en entrevista con la televisora Bolivia Tv.

El 23 de marzo, el presidente Evo Morales anunció la defensa del Silala, cuyas aguas son utilizadas por Chile de manera “ilegal” y sin ninguna contraprestación al país.

Ferreira manifestó que en este tipo de temas no se puede cometer errores como ocurría antes, cuando debido a la inestabilidad política se cometió fallos y recordó que hubo, incluso, excancilleres de Bolivia que dijeron que el Silala es un río, lo que es totalmente falso, pues se trata de un manantial que nace en territorio boliviano.

El pasado miércoles, el Gobierno creó un Consejo de Defensa del Silala y los recursos hídricos en la frontera con Chile, un órgano superior de coordinación con miras a asumir acciones para recuperar esas aguas.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

