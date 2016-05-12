Paro indefinido en Villazón

El municipio de Villazón ingresó la mañana de jueves en un para cívico indefinido, con bloqueo del puente internacional ante la determinación de la Gendarmería de Argentina de exigir la Tarjeta de Tráfico Vecinal (TTV) a todas las personas que ingresan de manera diaria al territorio del vecino país.
El representante cívico Romelio Rendón indicó a Radio Fides que la medida de presión fue adoptada ante la indiferencia de las autoridades del Gobierno que pese a firmar un compromiso no hicieron nada para frenar la determinación argentina.
“El Gobierno conocía sobre el tema, porque el 15 de agosto de 2015 nos reunimos en La Paz con el presidente Evo Morales para hacerle conocer sobre el tema y él se comprometió a hablar con la Cancillería para que busque una solución con los argentinos pero quedó en anunció”, dijo el representante de Villazón.
Según Rendón el acuerdo firmado entre Bolivia y Argentina el 15 de julio establecía el uso de esta forma de identificación para los habitantes de poblaciones fronterizas entre los dos países, pero el Gobierno permitió que solo sean las autoridades argentinas quiere realicen la identificación.
“Para nosotros esta claro mientras no se anule la identificación argentina nosotros continuaremos con el paro, ya que el único documento válido es nuestro carnet de identidad y no un documento extranjero”, sostuvo.
VILLAZÓN- POTOSÍ/Fides
