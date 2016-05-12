Personas con discapacidad cercan la plaza Murillo

Las personas con discapacidad que se movilizan en la ciudad de La Paz desde hace tres semanas exigiendo una renta de 500 bolivianos mensuales, determinaron cercar los ingresos a la plaza Murillo como medida de presión para tener una audiencia con el presidente Evo Morales.
La dirigente de los movilizados Juanita Obes indicó: “Ellos no nos dejan entrar, nosotros no los dejaremos salir hasta que el presidente Evo Morales nos recibe y autorice para que nos paguen la renta de 500 bolivianos”.
El “cerco” comenzó al mediodía en los ocho ingresos a la plaza Murillo en medio de empellones entre las personas con discapacidad y la Policía.
Como una contra medida la Policía amplió en dos puntos la restricción de ingreso al área del Palacio de Gobierno.
Cayo enfermo
El principal dirigente de la movilización, David Cayo, fue internado en la mañana de este jueves en una clínica por habérsele diagnosticado una “infección urinaria” por lo que debe guardar reposo.
“El hermano David está enfermo y fue trasladado a una clínica para que esté tranquilo y se reponga pronto; ya varios hermanos han sido internados y han vuelto a la vigilia, porque no nos iremos sin nuestra renta de 500 bolivianos”, indico Obes.
LA PAZ/Fides
