Postergan el gabinete binacional Bolivia – Perú

La Cancillería de Bolivia mediante un comunicado informó que el Encuentro Presidencial y II Gabinete Ministerial Binacional Bolivia-Perú, que debía realizarse el 24 de mayo en Sucre, fue postergado hasta nuevo aviso.
La Cancillería justifica la postergación a razones de agenda, hecho que imposibilita su desarrollo tal como estaba previsto por ambos países. Incluso, personeros de ambas cancillerías tenían avanzados varios aspectos de logística.
“Las Cancillerías de ambos países acordarán oportunamente la fecha en la que tendrá lugar dicho encuentro”, indica la última parte del mencionado comunicado oficial.
Las autoridades de Bolivia y Perú reunieron por primera vez en un gabinete binacional en junio de 2015. Resultado de ese trabajo fue suscrita la denominada Declaración de la Isla Estevez.
LA PAZ/Fides
