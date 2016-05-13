El presidente Evo Morales ratificó el viernes, a través de su cuenta de twitter, que la denuncia de la existencia de un presunto hijo que procreó con Gabriela Zapata es una mentira de la derecha como también el supuesto tráfico de influencias. Además, acusó a la derecha de perjudicar al país.
“Tráfico de influencias, mentira. Sobre el hijo, mentira. La derecha es experta solo para la mentira. La oposición solo perjudica a la nación”, escribió en su cuenta de twitter.
El jefe de Estado realizó la afirmación después de que la Asamblea Legislativa descarta el posible tráfico de influencias en los contratos con la empresa china CAMC.
A través de este mensaje el presidente niega, una vez más, la existencia del niño, mientras Gabriela Zapta insisite en que existe.
I savour, lead to I found exactly what I was taking a look for.
You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for
your next post thank you once again.
Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog
for? you made blogging look easy. The entire glance of your
web site is excellent, let alone the content!
What’s up friends, its fantastic post regarding tutoringand fully explained, keep
it up all the time.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look
forward to checking out your web page again.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Evo acusa a la derecha de
mentir sobre su hijo con Zapata < Liked it!
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Evo acusa a la derecha de mentir sobre su hijo con Zapata < Liked it!
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find out some additional information.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive
the message home a little bit, but other than that,
this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
Hey! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the great work!
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll
probably be back again to read more, thanks for the info!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest
you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites
really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later on. All the best
We absolutely love your blog and find the majority of
your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest
writers to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind
producing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write with
regards to here. Again, awesome web site!
If you want to grow your knowledge just keep visiting this
web page and be updated with the hottest news update posted here.
When someone writes an article he/she retains the
plan of a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
So that’s why this piece of writing is great. Thanks!
It’s truly very complex in this full of activity life to listen news on TV,
thus I simply use internet for that reason, and obtain the latest information.
What’s up, I want to subscribe for this weblog to get hottest updates, therefore where can i
do it please help.
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing such things, so I am going to
inform her.
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance
from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to
start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Cheers
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this
site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard
to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and
visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox.
Excellent Blog!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view,
if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Excellent web site. Plenty of useful information here. I am sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks in your effort!