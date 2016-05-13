Fecha de publicación: Viernes 13 de mayo de 2016 -- 16:03

Evo acusa a la derecha de mentir sobre su hijo con Zapata

Evo Morales. (ABI)

Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales ratificó el viernes, a través de su cuenta de twitter, que la denuncia de la existencia de un  presunto hijo que procreó con Gabriela Zapata es una mentira de la derecha como también el supuesto tráfico de influencias. Además, acusó a la derecha de perjudicar al país.

“Tráfico de influencias, mentira. Sobre el hijo, mentira. La derecha es experta solo para la mentira. La oposición solo perjudica a la nación”, escribió en su cuenta de twitter.

El jefe de Estado realizó la afirmación después de que la Asamblea Legislativa descarta el posible tráfico de influencias en los contratos con la empresa china CAMC.

A través de este mensaje el presidente niega, una vez más, la existencia del niño, mientras Gabriela Zapta insisite en que existe.

