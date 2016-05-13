Gobierno firma acuerdo con grupo de discapacitados

El Gobierno y un grupo de 30 personas con discapacidad auditiva y de voz firmaron esta madrugada un acuerdo que establece que se suman al pacto de los 42 puntos suscrito a fines de abril con los representantes departamentales del sector. Este grupo no es parte de la movilización que exige un bono de 500 bolivianos mensuales.
El viceministro de Educación Alternativa, Noel Aguirre, informó que el trabajo que se inició a las 8 de la noche del jueves se prolongó hasta más de las 2 de esta madrugada.
“El tema que sobresalió en el debate fue el empleo, les preocupaba tener trabajo para su sostenibilidad (…) se formó una comisión con dos de sus representantes para trabajar y garantizar las fuentes laborales”, dijo, a los medios estatales.
El viceministro manifestó que el grupo de los movilizados que dialogó con el Gobierno será incorporado al acuerdo suscrito anteriormente y, por ejemplo, se beneficiará con la inserción laboral en las instituciones del Estado.
Sin embargo, el dirigente Samuel Cabrera, que permanece en las cercanías de la plaza Murillo en vigilia, dijo que esta reunión fue con personas con discapacidad que llegaron a La Paz y no pertenecen al sector movilizado.
Aseguró que el objetivo del Gobierno es dividir al sector movilizado
Entretanto el viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, convocó a las personas con discapacidad que aún permanecen movilizadas a dialogar esta tarde a las 15:00.
“Aprovecho para convocar al grupo de las personas con discapacidad de Alex Vargas esta tarde a las tres los vamos a esperar, el equipo ministerial, el ministro de la Presidencia, Trabajo, Salud, Justicia para entablar el diálogo”, indicó a los medios.
David Cayo
El dirigente de las personas con discapacidad, David Cayo anunció que se reincorporará al vigilia de La Paz en la mañana del sábado una vez que fue dado de alta en un centro médico de la ciudad de Cochabamba.
LA PAZ/ Fides y agencias
