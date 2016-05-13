Liberan exportación de azúcar para dos ingenios

El gobierno decidió liberar la exportación de azúcar excedentaria para los ingenios Unagro y Guabirá, según informó el jueves la ministra de Desarrollo Productivo y Economía Plural, Verónica Ramos.
“Tenemos un stock de reserva para garantizar el mercado nacional, esperamos iniciar la zafra la siguiente semana, depende de las condiciones climatológicas, pero este es un elemento que también se considera un elemento de la otorgación de lo que son las autorizaciones de exportación” dijo la autoridad.
Después de realizar una evaluación técnica de los excedentes de azúcar en el país el Gobierno autorizó la exportación del 25 por ciento de la producción alcanzada el año pasado es decir alrededor de 3.000 toneladas ya que la zafra 2015 generó 12.100 toneladas de azúcar entre todos los ingenios del país.
La medida fue asumida después de que los productores del ingenio Unagro amenazaron con iniciar protestas usando sus tractores en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, por ellos la liberación fue para los dos ingenios.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
