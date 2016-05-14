Fecha de publicación: Sábado 14 de mayo de 2016 -- 11:01

La Defensoría del Pueblo recibe el ISO 9001

Defensoría del Pueblo recibió el ISO 9001.

Defensoría del Pueblo recibió el ISO 9001.

La Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia recibió la doble Certificación Internacional al Sistema de Gestión de Calidad bajo la norma ISO 9001:2008, por el sistema de recepción y atención de denuncias en las Representaciones de La Paz y El Alto, después de cumplir todos los requisitos establecidos por la citada norma y después de culminar exitosamente las auditorías externas de certificación realizadas por auditores de Bolivia y Portugal.

Según una nota de prensa publicada el viernes, la certificación fue emitida por la Red Internacional de Certificadoras IQNET y la empresa APCER de Portugal, que entre los meses de marzo y abril realizaron una serie de auditorías basadas en el cumplimiento de los estándares internacionales que, de acuerdo a la información proporcionada por estas instancias, demanda altos niveles de eficiencia, eficacia y capacidad de los funcionarios.

IQNET es una organización certificadora de ámbito internacional, que agrupa a los más importantes certificadores de Europa, Asia y América y, los certificados que emite acreditan a empresas y organizaciones a nivel mundial que están certificados en una determinada norma.

A nivel mundial son muy pocas las organizaciones que trabajan en el tema de los Derechos Humanos que cuentan con este tipo de certificaciones, como es el caso del Defensor del Pueblo de la Nación de Argentina y el Defensor del Pueblo de España.

LA PAZ/Fides

