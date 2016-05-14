Fecha de publicación: Sábado 14 de mayo de 2016 -- 21:12

El Mercantil Santa Cruz se hace cargo de la exmutual La Paz

Agencia de Mutual La Paz. (APG)

Agencia de Mutual La Paz. (APG)

La Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero (ASFI) determinó el sábdo que los  recursos de la exmuntual La Paz  sean transferidos al Banco Mercantil de Santa Cruz, tras ser intervenida el viernes, informó la tarde de este sábado Ivette Espinoza Vásquez, directora Ejecutiva de la reguladora bancaria.

De acuerdo con un comunicado de prensa de la ASFI, prestatarios y ahorristas podrán hacer sus operaciones a partir del próximo lunes.

“Las personas que mantiene cajas de ahorro, depósitos a plazo fijo y créditos en La Paz entidad financiera de vivienda intervenida, podrán acudir para ser atendidos en sus operaciones financieras desde el lunes 16 de mayo al Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A. en horarios de atención al público, luego de la suscripción del contrato de transferencia”, indica el comunicado.

El viernes, la ASFI determinó la intervención de la exmutual La Paz, por no haber cumplido con todos los pasos en su trasformación en fondo de vivienda como determinó la Ley 393 de Servicios Financieros.

LA PAZ/Fides

18 comments on “El Mercantil Santa Cruz se hace cargo de la exmutual La Paz

  1. You actually make it appear really easy with your presentation but I to find this topic to
    be really something that I think I might by no means understand.
    It sort of feels too complicated and extremely extensive for me.

    I am having a look ahead for your next post,
    I’ll try to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

  7. Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The
    clearness in your put up is just cool and that i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission allow me to seize your feed to keep up to date with coming near near post.
    Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Responder

  8. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the
    simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you,
    I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that
    they plainly do not know about. You managed to
    hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
    Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  10. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your website provided us with useful info to work on.
    You have performed an impressive process and our entire neighborhood shall be thankful to you.

    Responder

  13. obviously like your web-site but you need to take a look at the
    spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to
    inform the truth then again I’ll certainly come back again.

    Responder

  15. I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
    I am quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  16. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks,
    However I am going through problems with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody having the same RSS problems?
    Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Responder

  17. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it
    has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute &
    aid other users like its helped me. Great job.

    Responder

  18. Thanks for another informative web site. The place else may I am getting that kind of
    information written in such an ideal method? I’ve a venture that
    I am just now running on, and I’ve been at the glance
    out for such info.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>