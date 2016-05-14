El Mercantil Santa Cruz se hace cargo de la exmutual La Paz

La Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero (ASFI) determinó el sábdo que los recursos de la exmuntual La Paz sean transferidos al Banco Mercantil de Santa Cruz, tras ser intervenida el viernes, informó la tarde de este sábado Ivette Espinoza Vásquez, directora Ejecutiva de la reguladora bancaria.
De acuerdo con un comunicado de prensa de la ASFI, prestatarios y ahorristas podrán hacer sus operaciones a partir del próximo lunes.
“Las personas que mantiene cajas de ahorro, depósitos a plazo fijo y créditos en La Paz entidad financiera de vivienda intervenida, podrán acudir para ser atendidos en sus operaciones financieras desde el lunes 16 de mayo al Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A. en horarios de atención al público, luego de la suscripción del contrato de transferencia”, indica el comunicado.
El viernes, la ASFI determinó la intervención de la exmutual La Paz, por no haber cumplido con todos los pasos en su trasformación en fondo de vivienda como determinó la Ley 393 de Servicios Financieros.
LA PAZ/Fides
