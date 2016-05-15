Fecha de publicación: Domingo 15 de mayo de 2016 -- 20:31

El Tigre golea a San José

Imagen del encuentro The Strongest - San José. (APG)

Imagen del encuentro The Strongest – San José. (APG)

El Tigre se comió a una presa fácil y aseguró una plaza a la Copa Libertadores de América (Bolivia 3). El equipo de The Strongest con un juego contundente sometió a San José al que venció por 4 a 1, el domingo cumpliendo con la vigésima fecha del Campeonato Clausura en el que también quiere aferrarse a la posibilidad de lograr el título aunque para ello no sólo depende de sus resultados.

El compromiso se jugó en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz ante más de 15 mil personas quienes disfrutaron los goles convertidos para todos los gustos, que al final sirvieron al elenco de Achumani para clasificar por sexta vez a una Libertadores.

Con los resultados conseguidos en los últimos encuentros el elenco paceño demostró que no está muerto quien pelea, su mirada está puesta en el título del torneo, para ello debe esperar que caiga Wilstermann en los dos últimos partidos que le resta jugar (Petrolero en casa y Universitario en Sucre), sólo de esa manera conseguirá su objetivo, también saben que el rojo necesita un punto para dar la vuelta olímpica.

En el partido, un gol de vestuario desubicó al elenco de San José, el jugador Raúl Castro, de The Strongest se encargó de hacer caer toda la estantería de los santos en el minuto tres con un golazo que no olvidará el autor de la conquista, el remate de media distancia permite que la pelota se acomode al ángulo superior derecho del arco que fue custodiado por Juan Carlos Robles.

Los santos quedaron afectados, el dominio del encuentro fue de los locales que comenzaron a doblegar sus líneas para el ataque, es en el minuto 11 cuando Rodrigo Ramallo anota el segundo gol para los locales, el jugador recibe un servicio de Walter Veizaga quien pelea para evitar la pelota salga y ve bien ubicado al delantero quien sólo debe poner la cabeza para decretar el 2 a 0.

La reacción del santo no fue rápida, ambos bandos comenzaron a apelar al juego fuerte, los atigrados pierden a dos hombres con anticipación, Luis Maldonado y Walter Veizaga salen del campo de juego por lesión (primera etapa), la parte más complicada fue para el segundo que fue trasladado a un centro médico para ser sometido a exámenes y descartar complicaciones. Por San José también sale lesionado Augusto Andaveris, de San José en el segundo tiempo.

El tercer gol de los tigres fue convertido en el minuto 39 en una jugada desafortunada de Miguel Ángel Hoyos, de San José quien en su intento de despejar la pelota la envía al fondo de su arco, el arquero Robles es sorprendido por el trayecto del balón, era el 3 a 0.

Charles Da Silva, de San José quien había ingresado en el segundo tiempo convierte el gol del honor en el minuto 53, el santo había trabajado silenciosamente para remontar el marcador, pero no encontró los caminos y se fueron con las manos vacías.

La cuarta conquista del partido fue anotada en el minuto 72, mediante Matías Alonso de 15 metros, el gol de buena factura sorprendió al arquero Robles quien junto a sus defensores reclamaban posición adelantada, pero el árbitro del encuentro Oscar Maldonado ya había validado la conquista que al final sería la definitiva. Los próximos rivales del elenco atigrado serán Real Potosí y Ciclón, en ambos casos en condición de visitante.

LA PAZ/APG

