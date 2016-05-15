Nacional Potosí deja el fondo gracias a Bolívar

Con un triunfo sufrido en la Villa Imperial, Nacional Potosí deja el fondo de la tabla del punto promedio cuando ya no están permitidos los errores en la parte final del torneo Clausura y con el 3-2 que consiguió sobre Bolívar se encuentra en una mejor posición cuando restan dos fechas para la conclusión del certamen.
De una cómoda diferencia de dos goles, el elenco de la banda roja llegó a complicar su futuro en el complemento y permitió que la Academia crezca hasta conseguir la igualdad de las acciones y recién cerca de los minutos finales volvió a tomar la delantera con el 3-2, un marcador que fue protegido por los locales con todas sus fuerzas durante los cuatro minutos de adición.
Entre las filas de Nacional Potosí, la figura que se llevó los aplausos fue el delantero Tommy Tobar, quien destrozó la defensa celeste con entrega y marcó el doblete (6´ y 45´), un aporte que significó mucho para el cuadro potosino porque a partir de eso pudo pasar adelante en la cuenta y Darwin Peña fue el autor del tercer tanto (83´).
Tobar anotó el 1-0 con un disparo esquinado tras encontrar el espacio apropiado para deshacerse de la pelota y vencer al arquero Romel Quiñónez ante un descuido de la defensa, que tuvo muchos problemas para hacer su trabajo de mejor manera.
Sobre el final del primer tiempo hubo una mano del defensor Nelson Cabrera evitando que Tobar pueda conectar la pelota dentro del área. Tobar se encargó de efectuar el remate desde los 12 pasos con potencia y a media altura haciendo inútil el movimiento de Quiñónez.
Nacional Potosí tenía todo a su favor para hacer su juego, había una falta de coordinación en el lado de los visitantes que fue aprovechado de manera apropiada en la etapa inicial. Esta diferencia en el terreno de juego y en el marcador provocó que los potosinos se relajen en el complemento.
Bolívar jugó mejor en los segundos 45 minutos, guiados por Ruddy Cardozo, quien esquivó rivales buscando rivales y con su habilidad pudo dejar en mejor posición de definición a William Ferreira, a los 61´ (2-1). Mientras, el empate (2-2) también fue obra de Ferreira, a los 75´, tras una acción producida por Cardozo, quien arrastró marcación para que sus compañeros tengan espacio para anotar.
La igualdad momentánea era un resultado que era perjudicial para Nacional Potosí y en el lado de Bolívar era recibido con agrado, por lo que el cuerpo técnico prefirió sumar este empate y sacó a Cardozo con lo que perdió fuerza en su ataque y el local recobró la profundidad en el ataque con Darwin Peña dentro del campo de juego.
Peña habilitó a Tobar y éste fue derribado dentro del área, con lo que el árbitro Alejandro Mancilla señaló el punto penal. Peña se encargó de convertir el 3-2 a los 83´con una definición acertada.
POTOSÍ/APG
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems
finding one? Thanks a lot!
Awesome site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that
cover the same topics discussed in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable people
that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let
me know. Thanks!
I pay a quick visit everyday some blogs and sites to read articles or reviews,
but this blog offers feature based content.
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site.
I am hoping to see the same high-grade content by
you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to
get my own website now 😉
I absolutely love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you build this amazing site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my own blog and would like to know where you got this from
or what the theme is named. Kudos!
This excellent website definitely has all of the information I
needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who
to ask.
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this post i thought i could
also make comment due to this sensible article.
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking out your
web page repeatedly.
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that
I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I’m hoping you write once more soon!
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site
with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and outstanding design.
Marvelous, what a web site it is! This webpage provides
useful data to us, keep it up.
continuously i used to read smaller articles or reviews that as well clear their motive, and that is also
happening with this post which I am reading here.
My family all the time say that I am killing my time here at web, except I know I am getting experience everyday by reading thes pleasant content.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up
and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to
get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty
penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no question very shortly it will
be famous, due to its quality contents.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
First off I would like to say great blog! I
had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you
don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you
center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I’ve had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I do take pleasure in writing but it just
seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost just trying to figure out
how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Kudos!
We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your
post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the
subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome web log!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about network marketing
downline. Regards
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to
mention that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog
posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site.
You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for
a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Regards!