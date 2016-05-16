Fecha de publicación: Lunes 16 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:15

Gremiales marchan contra impuestos y a favor de Rocha

Gremiales bloquean la autopista. (Archivo)

Gremiales bloquean la autopista. (Archivo)

Los gremiales de El Alto marcharon la mañana del lunes exigiendo un mejor trato por parte de Impuestos Nacionales y también la libertad inmediata de su dirigente Braulio Rocha, quien se encuentra detenido en la cárcel de San Pedro.

Rodolfo Mancilla, dirigente de los gremiales seguidores de Rocha, afirmó que fueron sorprendidos la pasada semana por un grupo de comerciantes que firmó un acuerdo con el Gobierno aceptando la revisión de categoría de tributación.

“Nosotros en primero no reconocemos a ninguna coordinadora de los gremiales y desconocemos el acuerdo que firmaron por el Gobierno, como vamos a estar de acuerdo con Impuestos Nacionales, si es una institución que no nos escucha”, explicó Mancilla.

Después reiteró que su movilización continuará hasta que Impuestos Nacionales su política hacia los gremiales y su intención de generar nuevos tributos al sector.

Rocha

“Queremos ser claros creemos que el compañero Braulio Rocha está detenido de forma injusta y por eso nuestro sector se ha movilizado para pedir su libertad inmediata y mostrar que aún tiene el apoyo de su base”, dijo Mancilla.

Indicó que en un ampliado de sector se determinará el plazo que darán a las autoridades judiciales para que Liberen a Rocha y lo excluyan del caso de la quema de la Alcaldía de El Alto ocurrido en febrero recién pasado.

EL ALTO/ Fides

