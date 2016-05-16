Fecha de publicación: Lunes 16 de mayo de 2016 -- 12:12

Quintana presenta pruebas contra Zapata y Choque

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana en la Fiscalía de La Paz. (ABI)

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, entregó a la Ministerio Público los resultados de la investigación de la supuesta organización criminal encabezada por Gabriela Zapata y Cristina Choque.

“He cumplido con presentar  el resultado de la investigación con pruebas del clan delincuencial que está encabezado por Gabriela Zapata y Cristina. Estas pruebas deben ser evaluadas por la Fiscalía y determinar si inician un proceso”, indicó Quintana a los medios al abandonar las oficinas del Ministerio Público paceño.

Reiteró que es una contribución para que el Ministerio Público inicie una investigación sobre este “grupo delincuencial” que actúa desde hace más de  cinco años desde de la Unidad de Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia

Después indicó que “No siempre han coincidido las investigaciones realizadas por el Gobierno con los criterios de la Fiscalía”.

Además recalcó que esta investigación “no mella la dignidad de ninguna persona, porque eso sería una bajeza” y “todo lo que sostuve está respaldado con pruebas, documentos e indicios”.

Quintana en conferencia de prensa el viernes 13 pasado presento una serie de esquemas y documentos que sostiene  su tesis de que Zapata y Choque  son parte de una organización criminal que trabajo enriqueciéndose a costa del Estado.

LA PAZ/Fides

