Quintana presenta pruebas contra Zapata y Choque

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, entregó a la Ministerio Público los resultados de la investigación de la supuesta organización criminal encabezada por Gabriela Zapata y Cristina Choque.
“He cumplido con presentar el resultado de la investigación con pruebas del clan delincuencial que está encabezado por Gabriela Zapata y Cristina. Estas pruebas deben ser evaluadas por la Fiscalía y determinar si inician un proceso”, indicó Quintana a los medios al abandonar las oficinas del Ministerio Público paceño.
Reiteró que es una contribución para que el Ministerio Público inicie una investigación sobre este “grupo delincuencial” que actúa desde hace más de cinco años desde de la Unidad de Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia
Después indicó que “No siempre han coincidido las investigaciones realizadas por el Gobierno con los criterios de la Fiscalía”.
Además recalcó que esta investigación “no mella la dignidad de ninguna persona, porque eso sería una bajeza” y “todo lo que sostuve está respaldado con pruebas, documentos e indicios”.
Quintana en conferencia de prensa el viernes 13 pasado presento una serie de esquemas y documentos que sostiene su tesis de que Zapata y Choque son parte de una organización criminal que trabajo enriqueciéndose a costa del Estado.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi, I log on to your blog daily. Your story-telling style is witty, keep up the good work!
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web address
and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking over your web page again.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
Hello, its nice post on the topic of media print,
we all be aware of media is a great source of facts.
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this article is
amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos.
I’d like to see extra posts like this .
Hello there, There’s no doubt that your web site could possibly be having web browser compatibility issues.
When I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it has
some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Aside from that, excellent site!
We stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.
Whats up very cool web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb
.. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I’m happy to find numerous helpful information here in the submit, we need develop
more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . .
. .
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a data! existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this
web page.
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day.
You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for
this info! Thanks!
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing issues with your site.
It appears like some of the text on your content are
running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback
and let me know if this is happening to them as
well? This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
Terrific post however I was wanting to know if you could
write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Cheers!
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward
this page to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
We stumbled over here coming from a different page and
thought I might as well check things out. I like
what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I am going to send
this article to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put
in penning this site. I really hope to check out the
same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to
get my own website now 😉
Thanks in support of sharing such a fastidious opinion, paragraph is pleasant, thats why i have read it
completely
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design.
Great choice of colors!
First of all I want to say great blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts
out. I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations
or hints? Kudos!
Quality articles or reviews is the crucial to interest the users to go to see
the web page, that’s what this site is providing.
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He used to be totally right.
This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for
this information! Thanks!
What’s up i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to this
sensible piece of writing.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on voip service broadband.
Regards
Hey there! I’ve been following your site for a long time now and
finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas!
Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!
Hey there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from
my new iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the excellent work!
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However think about if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site
could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.
Very good blog!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and
found that it is truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will
be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been doing a little homework on this.
And he actually ordered me lunch because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But
yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this matter here on your site.
When someone writes an post he/she maintains the
image of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.
Therefore that’s why this post is outstdanding. Thanks!
hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website a lot
of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I
had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your
placement in google and could damage your high quality score if advertising
and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out
for much more of your respective exciting content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Greetings! I’ve been following your site for some time
now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Tx!
Just wanted to mention keep up the good work!
hello there and thank you for your info –
I have definitely picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous
to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score
if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of
your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again very soon.
always i used to read smaller articles that also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading now.
At this time it sounds like Movable Type
is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before finish I am reading this impressive post to increase my experience.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on van hire online.
Regards
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so
I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new
to the whole thing. Do you have any recommendations for newbie blog
writers? I’d really appreciate it.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles.
Stay up the great work! You already know, a lot of people are searching around
for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it
has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick
heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!
Pingback: Google
Hi, I think your blog might be having web browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some
overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a
quick heads up! Besides that, fantastic site!
Howdy! This blog post could not be written any better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I will forward this post to him.
Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Thanks for sharing!