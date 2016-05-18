Fiscalía dice que tía de Zapata duda de la existencia del niño

El fiscal departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco, aseguró este miércoles que Pilar Guzmán, tía de Gabriela Zapata, cambió de versión y declaró ante el Ministerio Público que no tiene seguridad que su sobrina, de cariño, tenga un hijo del presidente Evo Morales.
“Pilar Guzmán dijo, en su declaración en calidad de sindicada, que las aseveraciones que ella realizó a los medios de prensa fueron porque Gabriela Zapata la habría presionado. Es más lo que Guzmán dijo a los fiscales es que a la fecha ella duda de que el niño que tuvo en brazos sea de Zapata y el Presidente”, indicó Blanco en conferencia de prensa
Después agregó: “Cuando se le consultó si tenía certeza sobre si el niño que afirmaba tuvo en sus brazos era el hijo del Presidente respondió concluyentemente que no”, agregó.
Tras la determinación de la jueza Jacqueline Rada, que dictaminó que el supuesto hijo del Presidente y Zapata no existe, la Fiscalía procedió a la aprehensión de Guzmán y el abogado Eduardo León por los delitos de trata y tráfico de personas, asociación delictuosa, entre otros.
“Queremos saber de dónde ha salido el menor que ha sido presentado en el Juzgado de la Niñez y Adolescencia, en consecuencia se ha configurado todos los requisitos que establece la ley para que el Ministerio Público actué de manera inmediata”, agregó el jefe del Ministerio Público paceño.
Asimismo, el Fiscal Departamental precisó que la denuncia fue presentada por Ricardo Velásquez, en su calidad de abogado del Presidente, contra las dos personas aprehendidas, además de William Sánchez y Walter Zuleta, ambos defensores de Zapata.
El Fiscal Departamental indicó que a la fecha la comisión de fiscales evalúa las pruebas que existen para determinar la situación jurídica de los aprehendidos y realiza la toma declaraciones a otros testigos para colectar mayores indicios.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this web site; this webpage consists
of amazing and actually good stuff designed for readers.
I don’t even know how I stopped up right here, however I believed
this post used to be good. I don’t understand who you might be but certainly
you’re going to a well-known blogger if you happen to aren’t
already. Cheers!
What’s up everyone, it’s my first go to see
at this website, and piece of writing is actually fruitful in support of me, keep up posting these
types of posts.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts
and I will be waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all
of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write
in relation to here. Again, awesome blog!
Why users still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is existing
on web?
Can you tell us more about this? I’d care to find out more details.
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted
to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
wonderful blog!
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself
or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know
any techniques to help stop content from being ripped
off? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Inspiring quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
Great article! This is the type of info that are meant to be shared
around the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and talk over with my site . Thank you =)
It’s not my first time to visit this website, i am visiting this
website dailly and take fastidious data from here daily.
Fine way of explaining, and good piece of writing to obtain data
on the topic of my presentation topic, which i am going to convey in academy.
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your web site loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink in your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
These are truly wonderful ideas in regarding blogging. You have touched some
good things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?
First off I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to
ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear
your head before writing. I have had difficulty
clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems
like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints?
Cheers!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say
that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write
again soon!
Excellent site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any community forums
that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like
to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Thanks a lot!
What’s up, after reading this remarkable paragraph i am also happy to share my knowledge here with friends.
Amazing blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little
lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out
there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Thanks!
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you
using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because
I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another
platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work
and exposure! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who has been conducting a little homework on this.
And he in fact bought me lunch simply because I
found it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk
about this subject here on your web site.