Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 18 de mayo de 2016 -- 16:05

Fiscalía dice que tía de Zapata duda de la existencia del niño

El fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco. (APG)

El fiscal departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco, aseguró este miércoles que Pilar Guzmán, tía de Gabriela Zapata, cambió de versión y declaró ante el Ministerio Público que no tiene seguridad que su sobrina, de cariño, tenga un hijo del presidente Evo Morales.

“Pilar Guzmán dijo, en su declaración en calidad de sindicada, que las aseveraciones que ella realizó a los medios de prensa fueron porque Gabriela Zapata la habría presionado. Es más lo que Guzmán dijo a los fiscales es que a la fecha ella duda de que el niño que tuvo en brazos sea de Zapata y el Presidente”, indicó Blanco en conferencia de prensa

Después agregó: “Cuando se le consultó si tenía certeza sobre si el niño que afirmaba tuvo en sus brazos era el hijo del Presidente respondió concluyentemente que no”, agregó.

Tras la determinación de la jueza Jacqueline Rada, que dictaminó que el supuesto hijo del Presidente y Zapata no existe, la Fiscalía procedió a la aprehensión de Guzmán y el abogado Eduardo León por los delitos de trata y tráfico de personas, asociación delictuosa, entre otros.

“Queremos saber de dónde ha salido el menor que ha sido presentado en el Juzgado de la Niñez y Adolescencia, en consecuencia se ha configurado todos los requisitos que establece la ley para que el Ministerio Público actué de manera inmediata”, agregó el jefe del Ministerio Público paceño.

Asimismo, el Fiscal Departamental precisó que la denuncia fue presentada por Ricardo Velásquez, en su calidad de abogado del Presidente, contra las dos personas aprehendidas, además de William Sánchez y Walter Zuleta, ambos defensores de Zapata.

El Fiscal Departamental indicó que a la fecha la comisión de fiscales evalúa las pruebas que existen para determinar la situación jurídica de los aprehendidos y realiza la toma declaraciones a otros testigos para colectar mayores indicios.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

