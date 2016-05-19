Fecha de publicación: Jueves 19 de mayo de 2016 -- 13:09

Fabriles protestarán hasta en el Gran Poder

Trabajadores de Enatex queman un afiche del presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

La Federación de Fabriles de La Paz determinó en su ampliado de emergencia declarase en movilización permanente en defensa dela Empresa Pública Nacional Textil (Enatex) , inclusive el sábado en la entrada del Gran Poder, informó este jueves el ejecutivo del sector Wilson Mamani.

“El ampliado departamental ha determinado movilización permanente hasta que se anule el decreto maldito de cierre de Enatex. Estas marchas serán desde este jueves todos los días inclusive el sábado en la entrada del Gran Poder”, indicó Mamani.

Los trabajadores de la factoría textil iniciaron movilizaciones el pasado lunes después que la ministra de Desarrollo Productivo, Verónica Ramos, anunciara el cierre de la industria por motivos administrativos.

La textilera despidió a 1200 trabajadores entre obreros y administrativos sin aviso previo, inclusive dejando productos a media elaboración y otros proyectos en pleno desarrollo.

Mamani dijo que el martes se realizará un nuevo ampliado de los fabriles de La Paz, para determinar nuevas medidas de presión contra el Gobierno.

“Para nosotros es vital la lucha por Enatex, porque si consiguen cerrarla otras industrias privadas utilizaron los argumentos del Gobierno para despedir a los compañeros y dejarlos sin fuentes de trabajo”, concluyó el dirigente.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

 

