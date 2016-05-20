Juez se excusa de conocer proceso contra León

La jueza Margot Pérez del Juzgado 4to de Instrucción Penal de La Paz se excusó este viernes de conocer el proceso contra Eduardo León, por lo que la audiencia de medidas cautelares quedó suspendida hasta la designación de un nuevo tribunal, informó el abogado del imputado, Ricardo Maldonado.
“Se ha declarado un cuarto intermedio en la audiencia porque esta vez la jueza Margot Pérez se ha excusado de conocer esta causa, tiene una causal de enemistad conocida con el imputado”, señaló Maldonado.
El defensor de León dijo que esperan que sea el juez de turno quien reinicie la audiencia durante el fin de semana.
Por su parte, León habló sobre la nota que esta mañana dio a conocer la expareja de Evo Morales e indicó: “No tengo nada que ver en este tema (de la carta de Zapata) en absoluto, yo soy una persona que está aquí por ser abogado, por haber atendido a una persona nada más, soy inocente de todo esto”.
León agradeció al Colegio de abogados por la marcha a favor de su libertad y de la suspensión de la persecución a sus otros dos colegas Walter Zuleta y Willy Sánchez.
El abogado de la exejecutiva de CAMC fue aprehendido este martes. Está acusado de presunta trata y tráfico de personas, sustracción de menor, falsedad material y falsedad ideológica; además de uso de instrumento falsificado.
LA PAZ/Fides
