Fecha de publicación: Viernes 20 de mayo de 2016 -- 16:18

Manuel Hinojosa Muñoz, nuevo cónsul de Chile en Bolivia

Manuel Hinojosa Muñoz. (Minex)

La Cancillería de Chile comunicó el viernes que Manuel Hinojosa Muñoz es el nuevo cónsul chileno en Bolivia en reemplazo de Milenko Skoknic, según informan medios transandinos.

El nuevo cónsul Manuela Hinojosa con anterioridad cumplió funciones como embajador chileno en: República Dominicana, Rumania, Bulgaria e Irlanda, donde presta servicios como embajador.

El nuevo Cónsul General en La Paz es egresado de la Academia Diplomática “Andrés Bello” y diplomado en Relaciones Internacionales y Ciencia Política de la Universidad de Lovaina, Bélgica.

Realizó estudios de Geografía en la Universidad Católica de Valparaíso y de Derecho en la UNED de Madrid, España. En la Cancillería se ha desempeñado como Director en las Direcciones de América del Sur, Europa, Medio Oriente, África y Personas.

El ahora excónsul Skoknic fue transferido a la Dirección General de Política Exterior de la Cancillería chilena, según el sitio web emol.cl.

El saliente embajador fue acusado en agosto de 2015 por el Gobierno de Evo Morales de reunirse con la oposición boliviana para generar “inestabilidad” en su gestión y minar la demanda marítima. El Mandatario incluso amenazó en con expulsarlo del país.

Las relaciones a nivel de embajadores entre ambas naciones están suspendidas desde 1978.

Bolivia  demandó a Chile en al Corte de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya para pedir que al corte obligue a Santiago a negociar una buena fe una salida soberana al océano Pacífico. El Gobierno también anunció una demanda por el uso de las aguas del manantial del Silala.

24 comments on “Manuel Hinojosa Muñoz, nuevo cónsul de Chile en Bolivia

