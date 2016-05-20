Fecha de publicación: Viernes 20 de mayo de 2016 -- 15:54

Obispos observan a la Ley de Identidad de Género

Monseñor Aurelio Pesoa, secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Boliviana. (IV)

La Secretaría General de la Conferencia Episcopal Boliviana (CEB) expresó el viernes su preocupación y rechazo al Proyecto de Ley de Identidad de Género, aprobada esta semana en la Cámara de Diputados.

Mons. Aurelio Pesoa Ribera, Secretario General de la CEB, entregó el texto que indica: La CEB expresa su preocupación y firme rechazo por la forma en la que ha aprobado recientemente el Proyecto de Ley de Identidad de Género, en la Cámara de Diputados de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, puesto que no ha merecido el debate público, el consenso necesario y la divulgación, sobre todo por tratarse de una norma que afecta al conjunto de los bolivianos, porque afecta la dignidad del ser humano y el valor de las mujeres y los varones y pone en tela de juicio un principio profundamente arraigado del sistema de derechos humanos”.

La Iglesia también reafirma su rechazo a la violencia y a la discriminación por conflictos de identidad sexual: “La Iglesia Católica, lejos de juzgar o condenar, manifiesta su respeto y solidaridad con las personas y familias que sufren por situaciones de conflicto de identidad sexual de alguno de sus miembros y rechaza toda forma de discriminación y violencia por motivos de identidad sexual.”

Además insiste en la necesidad de regular legalmente el Derecho a la Objeción de Conciencia del personal de salud y oficiales de registro civil, para evitar violaciones a sus propios derechos.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

