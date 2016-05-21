Promulgan la Ley de Identidad de Género

El presidente interino, Álvaro García Linera, promulgó la mañana del sábado la Ley de Identidad de Género, aprobada el viernes por la noche por la Asamblea Legislativa.
El vicepresidente comparó a las personas con opción sexual y de identidad diferente como los indígenas de la colonia, sin derechos de ningún tipo en nuestra sociedad.
García Linera durante su intervención citó al Papa Francisco para que la sociedad acepte que “Dios quiere a todos sus hijo” y no los proscriba o los persiga por su posición u opción sexual.
“Hoy el colectivo transexual y transgénero está enriqueciendo la democracia (…) No tenemos derecho a juzgar a los demás, ni creyentes ni no creyentes,sí tenemos derecho a reconocer”, indicó el Presidente interino.
“Por primera vez el Estado garantiza el reconocimiento de ustedes como personas con derechos”, agregó el Mandatario
También pidió iniciar una campaña de educación y de comunicación de la nueva norma donde sean los protagonistas los beneficiarios.
La norma consta de 11 artículos, entre los que incluye uno que permite la reversión de la elección, es decir, que “el cambio de nombre propio, dato de sexo e imagen será reversible por una sola vez, luego de lo cual no podrán modificarse nuevamente estos datos. En caso de reversión se vuelve al nombre, dato de sexo e imagen iniciales”.
Asimismo, la Ley de Identidad de Género establece que los beneficiarios de la norma son personas solteras, divorciadas y viudas.
Por otro lado, la norma establece que una vez aprobado el cambio de identidad de los beneficiarios, el Servicio de Registro Cívico (Sereci), que es la encargada de ese trámite, notificará al Servicio de Identificación Personal (Segip), Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero (ASFI), Dirección General de Migración, Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN), Derechos Reales, Registro Judicial de Antecedentes Penales y Sistema de Registro de Antecedentes Policiales.
Además de la Dirección de Régimen Penitenciario, Contraloría General del Estado, Ministerio de Educación, Ministerio de Defensa, Cajas de Salud Pública, Servicio Nacional del Sistema de Reparto (Senasir), Autoridad de Pensiones, Valores y Seguros (APS) y otras instituciones que el Sereci considere necesarias, para que se haga el mismo cambio de identidad.
El artículo 12 de la norma en cuestión establece que queda prohibido el uso de los documentos personales anteriores al cambio de identidad, además que las personas que denigren o discriminen a las personas transexuales o transgénero serán sancionadas con la Ley 045 de Lucha contra el Racismo y Toda Forma de Discriminación.
La disposición única de la norma establece que todas las instituciones públicas y privadas donde se consignen datos de identidad, deberán adecuar sus normas y procedimientos internos, en un plazo máximo de tres meses a partir de la promulgación de la presente ley.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a
lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Kudos!
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site,
how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a
acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted
of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Hi there! This article could not be written any better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I most certainly will send this
information to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a great
read. Thanks for sharing!
I just could not leave your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information an individual provide in your visitors?
Is going to be again steadily in order to check
out new posts
I every time spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles
all the time along with a mug of coffee.
I am really inspired together with your writing
talents as well as with the structure in your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it
is uncommon to peer a great weblog like this one today..
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with approximately all
vital infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .
Nice weblog here! Also your website rather a lot up very fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink on your host?
I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Great work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the net.
Disgrace on Google for not positioning this post
upper! Come on over and seek advice from my website .
Thank you =)
Have you ever considered about including a
little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
But think about if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts
more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips,
this website could undeniably be one of the best in its field.
Awesome blog!
Asking questions are truly good thing if you are not
understanding anything fully, but this post gives pleasant understanding even.
Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch
break. I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my
cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G
.. Anyways, great site!
whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles.
Keep up the good work! You understand, a lot of persons are searching round for this info, you
could aid them greatly.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog
and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I
hope you write again very soon!
Marvelous, what a weblog it is! This weblog presents valuable
data to us, keep it up.
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however
I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or
vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
This site definitely has all of the information I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really
make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers
I’ve read a few just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much effort you place to create the sort
of fantastic informative site.