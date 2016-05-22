Fecha de publicación: Domingo 22 de mayo de 2016 -- 00:09

Gobierno versus Iglesia

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

El gobierno arremete de manera periódica en contra de nuestra Iglesia Católica, descalificándola de manera arbitraria. La Iglesia ha sido fundada por Dios y el propio Jesucristo la garantiza pues su compromiso es muy claro: “Estaré con ustedes hasta el final de los tiempos”.

Algunos prominentes miembros del Gobierno estuvieron en colegios religiosos, incluso con becas totales por la generosidad de los sacerdotes responsables de los mismos. Hijos de dirigentes del MAS estudian en centros católicos

La Iglesia a través de sus diversas instituciones, incluidos medios de comunicación social, cobijó en un pasado ya lejano a varios de sus más altos dirigentes. Los protegió, buscando orientarlos y ayudarlos. Ellos ya olvidaron aquel cariño evangélico.

El Gobierno mantiene relaciones diplomáticas con el Estado Vaticano. Desea enviar a un nuevo embajador sin experiencia diplomática alguna, precisamente a uno de los centros en donde trabajan profesionales de primerísimo nivel mundial.

Las autoridades se equivocan en atacar a nuestra Iglesia.

La Iglesia Católica tiene 21 siglos de vida y ha estado con Bolivia de manera fundacional incluso desde antes de 1825 en la ciudad de La Plata. La primera gramática aymara del jesuita Ludovico Bertonio, las Misiones de Beni y Santa Cruz, su trabajo social en campos y ciudades por décadas, el martirio en beneficio de la libertad popular de prominentes miembros del clero y la generosidad de miles de laicos al servicio de los más pobres son pruebas que deberían invitar, por lo menos, al respeto hacia esa institución.

Los oficialistas están afanados en cuidar sus privilegios. Dios los ha perdonado. Le pido al cielo que ellos se puedan arrepentir a tiempo para beneficiarse del perdón divino.

