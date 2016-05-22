Gobierno versus Iglesia

El gobierno arremete de manera periódica en contra de nuestra Iglesia Católica, descalificándola de manera arbitraria. La Iglesia ha sido fundada por Dios y el propio Jesucristo la garantiza pues su compromiso es muy claro: “Estaré con ustedes hasta el final de los tiempos”.
Algunos prominentes miembros del Gobierno estuvieron en colegios religiosos, incluso con becas totales por la generosidad de los sacerdotes responsables de los mismos. Hijos de dirigentes del MAS estudian en centros católicos
La Iglesia a través de sus diversas instituciones, incluidos medios de comunicación social, cobijó en un pasado ya lejano a varios de sus más altos dirigentes. Los protegió, buscando orientarlos y ayudarlos. Ellos ya olvidaron aquel cariño evangélico.
El Gobierno mantiene relaciones diplomáticas con el Estado Vaticano. Desea enviar a un nuevo embajador sin experiencia diplomática alguna, precisamente a uno de los centros en donde trabajan profesionales de primerísimo nivel mundial.
Las autoridades se equivocan en atacar a nuestra Iglesia.
La Iglesia Católica tiene 21 siglos de vida y ha estado con Bolivia de manera fundacional incluso desde antes de 1825 en la ciudad de La Plata. La primera gramática aymara del jesuita Ludovico Bertonio, las Misiones de Beni y Santa Cruz, su trabajo social en campos y ciudades por décadas, el martirio en beneficio de la libertad popular de prominentes miembros del clero y la generosidad de miles de laicos al servicio de los más pobres son pruebas que deberían invitar, por lo menos, al respeto hacia esa institución.
Los oficialistas están afanados en cuidar sus privilegios. Dios los ha perdonado. Le pido al cielo que ellos se puedan arrepentir a tiempo para beneficiarse del perdón divino.
Gracias, epi
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Kudos!
What’s up to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are fastidious for new
visitors.
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Gobierno versus Iglesia < Loved it!
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so
I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Wonderful blog and wonderful style and design.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board
and I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to offer something again and aid others like you aided me.
I visited many web pages except the audio quality for audio songs current at this web
page is genuinely marvelous.
That is very fascinating, You are an excessively skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to in search of
extra of your wonderful post. Additionally, I have shared
your web site in my social networks
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that
“perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done
a fantastic job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari.
Outstanding Blog!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins
to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good
results. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!
Good way of explaining, and nice paragraph to obtain facts concerning
my presentation subject, which i am going to present in institution of higher education.