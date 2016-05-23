Fecha de publicación: Lunes 23 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:45

14 empresas cierran y dejan la Cámara de Comercio

 

El gerente general de la Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Javier Hinojosa.

La Cámara Nacional de Comercio (CNC) reportó el cierre de 14 empresas que en la última semana enviaron a la entidad cartas de desafiliación de la institución. Una de las principales razones fue el incremento en los salarios tanto en el haber básico como en el mínimo nacional y el pago de los dobles aguinaldos.

El gerente general de la Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Javier Hinojosa, informó que sólo en la última semana recibió 14 misivas de asociados “que piden su desafiliación de la cámara porque están cerrando sus operaciones”.

Indicó que “si ésta es una pauta de lo que está sucediendo pues es preocupante”.

Según Hinojosa, las empresas que solicitaron su desafiliación han sufrido una crisis económica por los altos salariales y los dobles aguinaldos que se han venido pagando desde hace tres años.

Las empresas que comunicaron su cierre son locales y por lo general de servicio, están entre medianas y microempresas.

LA PAZ/Fides

