Eduardo León renuncia a defender a Gabriela Zapata

El abogado Eduardo León determinó dejar de defender a Gabriela Zapata de forma definitiva comunicó este lunes a Radio Fides su esposa Graciela Mendoza que dijo que esta “fue una decisión familiar”.
“Él no va seguir defendiendo el caso de la señora Zapata es una decisión familiar, porque nos ha causado muchas tensiones familiares y mis hijas lloran todo el tiempo por su padre”sostuvo Mendoza a Radio Fides.
Eduardo León está detenido desde 17 de mayo acusado de tráfico de personas y otros tres delitos junto con los otros abogados de Zapata, Willy Sánchez y Wálter Zuleta.
“No hay presión alguna de afuera, fue un pedido mío como esposa y de mis dos hijas, ellas no pueden estar sin la cabeza de la familia, no quiero que mis hijas sigan llorando”, puntualizó Mendoza.
También informó que su recurso de acción de liberta fue nuevamente derivado a la ciudad de La Paz, porque el juez de turno de Oruro determinó excusarse y por eso la audiencia se realizará el martes.
Con respecto a la audiencia de medidas cautelares dijo que estaba en cuarto intermedio y que esperan que el juez le de la libertad sin mayores trámites.
LA PAZ/Fides
