Fiscal General pide mayor rigurosidad en el caso León

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, pidió este lunes a los funcionarios del Ministerio Público tener mayor rigurosidad en el caso del abogado Eduardo León, después de que el juez del caso rechazó la imputación presentada por la comisión de fiscales por “incoherente y falta de consistencia” y dio un plazo de 24 horas para corregir los errores.
“Los jueces no están llevando adelante las audiencias de medidas cautelares. He pedido un informe he instruido a los fiscales que actúen con mayor responsabilidad, que puedan revisar todos los documentos, imputaciones que puedan presentar, se tiene que actuar con mayor rigurosidad, eso es lo que hemos pedido a los fiscales en estos casos”, sostuvo Guerrero.
El 20 de mayo, la jueza cuarto de Instrucción en lo Penal de La Paz, Margot Pérez, se excusó de procesar a León por ser conocida su enemistad con León.
En la audiencia realizada el sábado pasado el juez Enrique Morales, suspendió el acto de medidas cautelares por considerar que no había coherencia entre la imputación del Ministerio Público y el cuaderno de investigación.
La nueva imputación fue presentada el domingo en la tarde, por lo que el juez pidió un cuarto intermedio para analizar el nuevo documento de la Fiscalía.
La mañana del lunes se determinó un nuevo cuarto intermedio hasta que otro juzgado determine su recurso de acción de libertad presentado por los abogados de León.
SUCRE/Fides
