Sectores recolectarán firma para referendo

La Confederación de Mujeres Campesinas “Bartolina Sisa” determinó en su último ampliado, que se realizó en fin de semana en Cochabamba, firmar libros para un nuevo referendo para la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales.
Natividad Sánchez, ejecutiva de la Federación de Mujeres Campesinas “Bartolina Sisa” dio a conocer este lunes que los sectores sociales del partido gobernante, Movimiento Al Socialismo (MSA), recolectarán firmas.
“Nosotros como organización social, como “Bartolina Sisa” estamos de acuerdo para apoyar a nuestro Presidente (Evo Morales) (…). Es verdad que va sacar (libros) para firmar, todo el pueblo nacional, de los nueve departamentos. Leonardo Loza (vicepresidente de las seis Federación del Trópico de Cochabamba) y nosotros apoyamos absolutamente en todo, vamos a firmar, también los nueve departamentos. El Presidente cuando nos convoca estamos al pie de la letra como soldados”, explicó la dirigente según un reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.
La decisión fue asumida después de que las organizaciones del Trópico cochabambino lo hayan sugerido pues consideran que fueron las mentiras las que hicieron que el primer mandatario pierda en el referendo del 21 de febrero.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
