Fecha de publicación: Lunes 23 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:33

Trabajadores de Enatex se declaran en huelga de hambre

Piquete de huelga de hambre de los trabajadores de Enatex. (Fides)

Piquete de huelga de hambre de los trabajadores de Enatex. (Fides)

Los trabajadores de la empresa Enatex determinaron el lunes ingresar en huelga de hambre exigiendo derogar el decreto que determina el cierre definitivo de su fuente de trabajo, mientras el viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada anunció que el presidente los recibirá el miércoles 25.

El primer piquete de huelga se instaló en la sede de la Federación de Fabriles compuesto ocho personas elegidos en asamblea general de los trabajadores de la factoría de textiles.

En la mañana realizaron una marcha por el centro de la ciudad de La Paz coincidiendo con otra movilización de gremiales, quienes mostraron su solidaridad con la protesta fabril, después de realizar su movilización bloquearon más de tres horas el centro urbano.

A las 09.00 del lunes se tenía programada una reunión entre los dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), la Confederación de Fabriles y los del sindicato de Enatex con el presidente Evo Morales para conocer una posición final sobre el cierre de la industria.

La reunión no se efectuó y por tanto los fabriles determinaron radicalizar sus medidas de presión y continuar con sus marchas y bloqueos.

Para el martes la Federación de Fabriles de La Paz convocó a un ampliado departamental para determinar medidas de apoyo para los trabajadores de Enatex.

Alfredo Rada dijo que el miércoles el Presidente explicará a la delegación obrera los motivos para cerrar la factoría textil adquirida por el Estado en 2011.

LA PAZ/Fides

