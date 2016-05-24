Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:59

Con firma de acuerdo, levantan bloqueos en Quillacollo

Vecinos de Quillacollo bloquean. (Los Tiempos)

El Comité Interinstitucional de Quillacollo determinó suspender sus medidas de presión, como el bloqueo de vías, después de firmar un acuerdo con el ministro de Deportes, Tito Montaño, por la que el funcionario se compromete a revisar el lugar donde será construida la Villa Olímpica para los juegos Odesur 2018

“Este es un triunfo de mi pueblo (…) Hemos firmado un acuerdo para que se reconsidere el terreno que hemos propuesto y hemos declarado un cuarto intermedio en el paro. Sin embargo, continuamos en estado de emergencia”, indicó el alcalde de Quillacollo,  Eduardo Merida.

Las medidas de protesta de los habitantes de Quillacollo tuvieron origen en la decisión del Consejo Nacional de Coordinación de los Juegos Suramericanos 2018  que determinó que la villa deportiva sería construida en la zona de La Tamborada, dejando a un lado propuesta del municipio quillacolleño de ceder 40 hectáreas en Suti Kollo para la infraestructura

“A solicitud, mediación y sugerencia del Comité Cívico de Cochabamba se concederá, además, una audiencia pública para que las partes puedan defender sus pretensiones con argumentos técnicos y legales”, sostuvo el municipe.

Los dirigentes de las principales instituciones sociales de Quillacollo decidieron respaldar el acuerdo suscrito por su Alcalde.

QUILLACOLLO/Fides

 

