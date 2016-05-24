Iglesia: la Ley de Identidad facilitará matrimonios y adopciones

La iglesia católica advirtió este martes que la Ley de Identidad de Género, recientemente promulgada, posibilitará los matrimonios entre personas del mismo sexo al igual que las adopciones, según el portavoz del arzobispado cruceño, Edwin Bazán.
“Como en la letra chica de esta Ley uno de los argumentos es la confidencialidad entonces si de dos varones homosexuales uno se cambia la identidad a mujer, en papeles es mujer pero solo en papeles, presenta esos papeles, entonces hay una varón y una mujer en papeles, ¿qué les impide a que se casen?, nada, entonces ahí estamos cambiando la naturaleza del matrimonio. Segundo, ¿qué les impide que después quieran adoptar niños?, nada se los va impedir, esta Ley dice que van a gozar de todos los derechos”, dijo el religioso.
Representantes de las iglesias católica y evangélica anunciaron el lunes que presentarán un recurso de inconstitucionalidad contra la Ley de Identidad de Género por considerar que afecta a la familia y la unión de parejas de distintos sexos.
En criterio de Bazán “hay serios vicios de inconstitucionalidad a pesar de que la Ley ha sido promulgada”. Indicó que en la letra chica dice que este grupo de la sociedad “van a poder gozar de todos los derechos que su nueva identidad les permite”.
LA PAZ/Fides
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious
what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions or
advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
You really make it appear so easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to
be actually something which I think I would by no means understand.
It sort of feels too complex and extremely large for me.
I’m looking ahead for your next submit, I’ll try
to get the hang of it!
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate
if you continue this in future. Many people will
be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to
assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some
targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.
Kudos!
Yes! Finally someone writes about ig.
Wow, this paragraph is good, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, thus I am going
to tell her.
When some one searches for his required thing, thus he/she desires to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe that this web site needs far more attention. I’ll
probably be back again to read more, thanks for the info!
Thank you for some other informative blog. The place else
may I get that kind of info written in such a perfect method?
I have a undertaking that I am simply now running on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.
Hi colleagues, how is all, and what you wish for to say
concerning this piece of writing, in my view its in fact awesome in favor of me.
This info is priceless. How can I find out more?
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger
if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your
articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
However think about if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the greatest in its field.
Terrific blog!
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had
spent for this information! Thanks!
Howdy I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Google for something else, Nonetheless I am
here now and would just like to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round enjoyable blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do
keep up the fantastic work.
Hurrah! In the end I got a website from where I be capable of actually get useful facts regarding my study and knowledge.
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or
anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s
driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
I blog quite often and I really appreciate your information. This great article
has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site
and keep checking for new details about once a week. I subscribed to
your Feed too.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone
and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she
can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever
run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do
you know any techniques to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well
written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog site in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room
mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a
good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Iglesia:
la Ley de Identidad facilitará matrimonios y adopciones < Liked it!
It’s amazing in support of me to have a web site, which is good in support of
my experience. thanks admin
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should
also pay a quick visit this web site on regular basis to obtain updated from latest information.
I’d like to find out more? I’d love to find out more details.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.
I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually come back very soon. I want to encourage you to ultimately
continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just
curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or
anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so
any support is very much appreciated.
It’s an awesome paragraph in favor of all the online
visitors; they will take advantage from it I am sure.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site lots of
times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could
damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing
with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it,
you are a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back later on. I
want to encourage continue your great writing, have a nice morning!
What’s up Dear, are you truly visiting this website on a regular basis,
if so after that you will definitely obtain fastidious
knowledge.