Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:20

Iglesia: la Ley de Identidad facilitará matrimonios y adopciones

Una parte del colectivo LGBT de La Paz. (APG)

Una parte del colectivo LGBT de La Paz. (APG)

La iglesia católica advirtió este martes que la Ley de Identidad de Género, recientemente promulgada, posibilitará los matrimonios entre personas del mismo sexo al igual que las adopciones, según el portavoz del arzobispado cruceño, Edwin Bazán.

“Como en la letra chica de esta Ley uno de los argumentos es la confidencialidad entonces si de dos varones homosexuales uno se cambia la identidad a mujer, en papeles es mujer pero solo en papeles, presenta esos papeles, entonces hay una varón y una mujer en papeles, ¿qué les impide a que se casen?, nada, entonces ahí estamos cambiando la naturaleza del matrimonio. Segundo, ¿qué les impide que después quieran adoptar niños?, nada se los va impedir, esta Ley dice que van a gozar de todos los derechos”, dijo el religioso.

Representantes de las iglesias católica y evangélica anunciaron el lunes que presentarán un recurso de inconstitucionalidad contra la Ley de Identidad de Género por considerar que afecta a la familia y la unión de parejas de distintos sexos.

En criterio de Bazán “hay serios vicios de inconstitucionalidad a pesar de que la Ley ha sido promulgada”. Indicó que en la letra chica dice que este grupo de la sociedad “van a poder gozar de todos los derechos que su nueva identidad les permite”.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
34 comments on “Iglesia: la Ley de Identidad facilitará matrimonios y adopciones

  1. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious
    what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions or
    advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks

    Responder

  2. You really make it appear so easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to
    be actually something which I think I would by no means understand.
    It sort of feels too complex and extremely large for me.
    I’m looking ahead for your next submit, I’ll try
    to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  4. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
    I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate
    if you continue this in future. Many people will
    be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  5. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to
    assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some
    targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.
    Kudos!

    Responder

  10. Thank you for some other informative blog. The place else
    may I get that kind of info written in such a perfect method?
    I have a undertaking that I am simply now running on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.

    Responder

  14. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your
    articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
    However think about if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the greatest in its field.
    Terrific blog!

    Responder

  15. My brother recommended I might like this blog.
    He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had
    spent for this information! Thanks!

    Responder

  16. Howdy I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Google for something else, Nonetheless I am
    here now and would just like to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round enjoyable blog (I
    also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
    browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so
    when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do
    keep up the fantastic work.

    Responder

  18. Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
    you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or
    anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s
    driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  19. I blog quite often and I really appreciate your information. This great article
    has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site
    and keep checking for new details about once a week. I subscribed to
    your Feed too.

    Responder

  20. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone
    and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she
    can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  21. With havin so much content and articles do you ever
    run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do
    you know any techniques to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  23. Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility
    issues. When I look at your blog site in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!

    Responder

  24. Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better!

    Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room
    mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a
    good read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  29. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.
    I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually come back very soon. I want to encourage you to ultimately
    continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  30. Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just
    curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or
    anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so
    any support is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  32. hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here.
    I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site lots of
    times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could
    damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing
    with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.
    Make sure you update this again soon.

    Responder

  33. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it,
    you are a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back later on. I
    want to encourage continue your great writing, have a nice morning!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>