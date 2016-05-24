La ONU felicita al Estado por la Ley de Identidad de Género

La ONU en Bolivia felicitó este martes, mediante un comunicado, a la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional y felicita al Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia por la promulgación de la Ley de Identidad de Género, que habilita a la población transexual y transgénero del país para que pueda acceder al derecho de la identidad personal, a cambiar su nombre y el dato del sexo en todos sus documentos de identidad, de acuerdo a su identidad autodefinida.
El organismo internacional se compromete a brindar apoyo al Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia y otras partes interesadas en hacer frente a los retos que implica la implementación de la Ley, el fortalecimiento de las instituciones nacionales y la educación, la formación y otras iniciativas dirigidas a respetar, proteger, promover y hacer realidad los derechos humanos de todas las personas lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, transgénero e intersexuales (LGTBI).
En criterio de la ONU en Bolivia este cambio permite a las personas transexuales y transgénero el ejercicio de sus derechos fundamentales como el voto, la educación, la salud, el empleo y la vivienda, entre otros.
Además -dice la nota- esta medida coloca a Bolivia en la vanguardia de la legislación internacional, pues en todo el mundo, solo 41 países cuentan con normas similares, entre ellas, en la región, Uruguay, Panamá y Argentina, mientras que Chile, Cuba y Uruguay están en camino de dotarse de esta ley; en Ecuador los fallos del Defensor del Pueblo al respecto son vinculantes, y en Colombia también hubo sentencias vinculantes de la Corte Constitucional. Asimismo, la Ciudad de México cuenta con un estatuto al respecto.
Naciones Unidas reitera que la Declaración de septiembre de 2015 denominada “Acabar con la violencia y la discriminación contra las personas lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, transgénero e intersexuales (LGTBI)”, de sus agencias ACNUR, OIT, OACNUDH, UNODC, ONU Mujeres, ONUSIDA, OPS/OMS, PMA, PNUD, UNESCO, UNFPA y UNICEF, es un llamado a la acción para combatir la violencia homofóbica y transfóbica, así como la discriminación y los abusos contra las personas intersexuales, y una expresión del compromiso por parte de las mismas para alcanzar este objetivo. Esto, en el espíritu de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos que indica en su primer párrafo: “Todos los seres humanos nacen libres e iguales en dignidad y derechos”.
LA PAZ/Fides
