Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de mayo de 2016 -- 18:37

Discapacitados declaran persona non grata al Defensor

El defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto. (ABI)

La caravana de personas con discapacidad determinó declarar persona non grata al Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, por su conducta de división que asumió con la movilización al dar dinero a un grupo de Tarija para que deje la protesta, indicó David Cayo dirigente del grupo.

“Creíamos que el Defensor era un aliado en nuestro movimiento, pero con su actitud de querer dividir solo a mostrado a quien obedece por eso en reunión determinamos declararlo persona non grata para las personas con discapacidad”, informó Cayo.

Después declaró que una de las compañeras de la caravana grabo un video en que Tezanos Pinto entrega dinero a la representante de las personas con discapacidad de Tarija para que regrese a su distrito.

“Una hermana de Santa Cruz filmó al Defensor cuando entregaba dinero a Valeria Taca de Tarija para que retorne a su departamento, La compañera que le filmó le encaró de inmediato y le dijo que él buscaba la división del movimiento”, agregó Cayo.

Tezanos Pinto reconoció que entregó dinero a Taca y sostuvo que para él era normal la entrega de recursos a personas necesitadas y no entendía el revuelo por las imágenes presentadas por las personas con discapacidad.

”En ese video efectivamente soy yo, no tengo porque negarlo, yo soy alguien que ayuda a la gente y tengo el derecho de hacerlo”.

LA PAZ/Fides

