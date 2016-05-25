Discapacitados declaran persona non grata al Defensor

La caravana de personas con discapacidad determinó declarar persona non grata al Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, por su conducta de división que asumió con la movilización al dar dinero a un grupo de Tarija para que deje la protesta, indicó David Cayo dirigente del grupo.
“Creíamos que el Defensor era un aliado en nuestro movimiento, pero con su actitud de querer dividir solo a mostrado a quien obedece por eso en reunión determinamos declararlo persona non grata para las personas con discapacidad”, informó Cayo.
Después declaró que una de las compañeras de la caravana grabo un video en que Tezanos Pinto entrega dinero a la representante de las personas con discapacidad de Tarija para que regrese a su distrito.
“Una hermana de Santa Cruz filmó al Defensor cuando entregaba dinero a Valeria Taca de Tarija para que retorne a su departamento, La compañera que le filmó le encaró de inmediato y le dijo que él buscaba la división del movimiento”, agregó Cayo.
Tezanos Pinto reconoció que entregó dinero a Taca y sostuvo que para él era normal la entrega de recursos a personas necesitadas y no entendía el revuelo por las imágenes presentadas por las personas con discapacidad.
”En ese video efectivamente soy yo, no tengo porque negarlo, yo soy alguien que ayuda a la gente y tengo el derecho de hacerlo”.
LA PAZ/Fides
I don’t even know how I stopped up right here, however
I assumed this post was once great. I do not understand who
you’re however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you happen to aren’t already.
Cheers!
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article.
Thank you for supplying these details.
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic
but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Since the admin of this web page is working,
no doubt very soon it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am
not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thanks!
I want to to thank you for this excellent read!!
I certainly enjoyed every bit of it. I have you book-marked to look
at new things you post…
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how
could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided
bright clear concept
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web page, as i wish for enjoyment, as this this
web page conations actually nice funny data too.
I’m not positive where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I must spend a while finding out much more or understanding more.
Thanks for great information I used to be looking for this info for my mission.
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
We absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s
to be what precisely I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for
you personally? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a lot of
the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome blog!
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Many thanks for providing this information.
What i don’t understood is in truth how you’re now not actually much more smartly-liked than you might be now.
You are so intelligent. You already know thus significantly relating to this subject, made me in my view imagine it from
a lot of various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated until it’s something to accomplish with Girl
gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. Always handle it up!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to
assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your
blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
I read this post completely concerning the resemblance of hottest and previous technologies,
it’s remarkable article.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your web site,
how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered bright transparent idea
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept