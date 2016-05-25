Gobierno acusa y reprime a discapacitados

Mientras el viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, acusaba a los dirigentes de las personas con discapacidad de ser “desestabilizadores”, la Policía utilizando un Carro Neptuno, evitaba que un grupo de los movilizados ingrese a la plaza Murillo.
El viceministro Rada indicó que el movimiento de los discapacitados está desgastado y que sus dirigentes tienen una clara intención de “desestabilizar” al Gobierno pues la mayoría de los que están a la cabeza de la movilización tienen otros ingresos o fueron beneficiados por programas gubernamentales y de otras organizaciones.
Para Rada la movilización “no ha cumplido sus objetivos por las posturas intransigentes y porque ha perdido impulso y queda un grupo reducido”.
Represión
“El accionar de nuestros efectivos fue una reacción a que las personas con discapacidad les arrojaron con lavandina y otros líquidos a la cara y por eso solo actuaron en defensa”, indicó a Radio Fides el coronel Juan Jaldín, director Nacional de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen, presente en el lugar de la represión.
Según información de los dirigentes de los movilizados fueron detenidas por la Policía seis de sus compañeros los cuales son: Francisco Gonzales de Santa Cruz, Cesar Ugarte de El Alto, Gabriela Choque, -Raúl Vargas de Potosí, Jaime Sanjinés de Cochabamba y Tatiana de La Paz.
También existen seis heridos de los cuales dos fueron trasladados al Hospital de Clínicas y otros cuatro continúan en las carpas.
LA PAZ/Fides
