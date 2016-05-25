Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de mayo de 2016 -- 12:56

Gobierno acusa y reprime a discapacitados

Dos personas con discapacidad se crucifican. (Fides)

Dos personas con discapacidad se crucifican. (Fides)

Mientras el viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, acusaba a los dirigentes de las personas con discapacidad de ser “desestabilizadores”, la Policía utilizando un Carro Neptuno, evitaba que un grupo de los movilizados ingrese a la plaza Murillo.

El viceministro Rada indicó que el movimiento de los discapacitados está desgastado y que sus dirigentes tienen una clara intención de “desestabilizar” al Gobierno pues la mayoría de los que están a la cabeza de la movilización tienen otros ingresos o fueron beneficiados por programas gubernamentales y de otras organizaciones.

Para Rada la movilización “no ha cumplido sus objetivos por las posturas intransigentes y porque ha perdido impulso y queda un grupo reducido”.

Represión

“El accionar de nuestros efectivos fue una reacción a que las personas con discapacidad les arrojaron con lavandina y otros líquidos a la cara y por eso solo actuaron en defensa”, indicó a Radio Fides el coronel Juan Jaldín, director Nacional de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen, presente en el lugar de la represión.

Según información de los dirigentes de los movilizados fueron detenidas por la Policía seis de sus compañeros los cuales son: Francisco Gonzales de Santa Cruz, Cesar Ugarte de El Alto, Gabriela Choque, -Raúl Vargas de Potosí, Jaime Sanjinés de Cochabamba y Tatiana de La Paz.

También existen seis heridos de los cuales dos fueron trasladados al Hospital de Clínicas y otros cuatro continúan en las carpas.

LA PAZ/Fides

39 comments on “Gobierno acusa y reprime a discapacitados

  1. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog
    loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any responses would be greatly appreciated.

    Responder

  3. Its like you learn my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
    I believe that you just can do with some percent to
    power the message home a little bit, but other than that,
    that is great blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  5. Heya exceptional blog! Does running a blog like this require a massive amount work?

    I’ve virtually no understanding of programming
    however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyway, if you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
    I understand this is off topic but I just needed to ask.
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  7. whoah this blog is great i really like studying
    your articles. Stay up the great work! You understand, lots of individuals are searching around for this information,
    you could aid them greatly.

    Responder

  8. I do not even know how I finished up here, however
    I believed this put up was once great. I
    do not recognize who you are but certainly you are going to
    a well-known blogger should you are not already.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  9. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
    I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  10. Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new
    iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!

    Keep up the great work!

    Responder

  12. Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?

    I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult
    time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different
    then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
    P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder

  14. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I enjoy the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!

    Responder

  18. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after looking at some
    of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking
    it and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  24. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really
    useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something
    back and help others like you aided me.

    Responder

  25. Hello fantastic blog! Does running a blog like this take
    a large amount of work? I’ve absolutely no expertise in computer programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.

    Anyhow, should you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off topic however I just had to ask. Many thanks!

    Responder

  35. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several
    websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
    I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way
    I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  37. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done
    a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  38. I like the helpful information you supply to your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and test again right here regularly.
    I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the following!

    Responder

  39. Heya! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I
    had to ask. Does building a well-established website like yours take
    a lot of work? I’m brand new to blogging however I
    do write in my diary everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal
    experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions
    or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.

    Appreciate it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>