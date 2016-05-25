Jueves 26 Mayo 2015.
El gobierno boliviano decidió, ya desde la semana anterior, endurecer su conducta para, según sus estrategas, retomar la iniciativa política tras su fracaso en el Referendo del pasado 21 de febrero para una nueva reelección de Evo y Álvaro. Esto cuando ni el voto de los bolivianos en Argentina ni los sufragios del campo pudieron revertir su derrota en las nueve capitales departamentales del país, sin excepción.
Ese esfuerzo por recuperar la iniciativa ha cumplido ya sus primeros capítulos de esta manera: negar el diálogo a los discapacitados acampados desde hace ya un mes en el centro de la ciudad de La Paz, debilitar las protestas obreras por el despido de 800 trabajadores de la fábrica textil gubernamental ENATEX, intentar desprestigiar a los Medios de Comunicación que no han sido absorbidos todavía por el gobierno -“bien pocos” para intentar hacer aprobar una “Ley Mordaza” en la Asamblea Plurinacional-, cercar a los opositores gobernador de La Paz, Félix Patzi, alcalde paceño, Luis Revilla y alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, tejer una reivindicación por las aguas del Silala en contra de Chile, quitarle interés a la falta de gas natural para exportar más volúmenes a la Argentina que lo importa desde Chile (que no lo produce) a mayor precio que el comprado a nuestro país y buscar pretextos para otro Referendo sobre la reelección de Evo y Álvaro para el 2019.
Si el gobierno logra su actual objetivo, la recesión económica, que ya llegó a Bolivia, podrá ser mejor maquillada por las autoridades, que han asumido millonarios compromisos de dinero con los sectores más pobres de nuestra sociedad.
Los esfuerzos gubernamentales para recuperar la iniciativa en la gestión pública parecen caminar hasta ahora con buenos logros parciales y en la dirección correcta.
Gracias, epi
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to
your new updates.
Your style is so unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book
mark this web site.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
If you want to take a great deal from this post then you
have to apply these strategies to your won webpage.
Ahaa, its good dialogue regarding this piece of writing here at this webpage, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing these details.
I was suggested this blog through my cousin. I’m now not sure whether this submit is written through him as nobody else realize such distinct approximately my
difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It
absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid different customers like its helped me.
Good job.
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a
tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
whoah this weblog is excellent i love studying your articles.
Stay up the great work! You know, lots of individuals are searching around for this info, you can help them greatly.
of course like your web-site however you have to take a
look at the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very
troublesome to tell the reality however I’ll certainly come
again again.
I go to see daily a few web pages and blogs to
read posts, except this web site gives feature based content.
I truly love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my very
own blog and want to know where you got this from or just what the theme is
named. Many thanks!
It’s amazing in support of me to have a website, which is useful
for my experience. thanks admin
I needed to thank you for this good read!!
I certainly loved every bit of it. I have got you book-marked to
check out new stuff you post…
Fastidious answer back in return of this question with genuine
arguments and describing the whole thing regarding that.
Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring
on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would
really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers
would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free
to shoot me an e-mail.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with
my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks
I pay a quick visit each day some sites and sites to read content,
except this weblog offers quality based content.
I quite like reading through a post that can make men and women think.
Also, thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled
upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your
blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a
number of websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another
platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I don’t even know the way I finished up right here, but I
assumed this post was great. I don’t recognise who you are however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you aren’t
already. Cheers!
I read this paragraph fully regarding the resemblance of latest and preceding technologies, it’s awesome article.
I got this web site from my pal who informed me about this site and now this time I am visiting this web site
and reading very informative posts at this place.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for maybe money
If you would like to grow your know-how just keep visiting this website and be updated with the most up-to-date news posted here.
I have learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking
for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you put to make one of these excellent informative site.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you
amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of
this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp a lot approximately this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I believe that you just could do with some % to power the message home
a little bit, however instead of that, that is wonderful blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
My family every time say that I am killing my time here at net, but I know I am getting
familiarity daily by reading such nice articles or reviews.
Excellent article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our
website. Keep up the great writing.
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our dialogue made here.
wh0cd4146097 Advair Diskus
wh0cd6351902 [url=http://sildenafilcitrate2017.com/]sildenafil citrate[/url]
wh0cd8483099 [url=http://buyrevia2013.top/]buy revia[/url] [url=http://buytadacip15.top/]tadacip[/url] [url=http://buycelebrex-247.top/]buy celebrex[/url] [url=http://buyeurax-9.gdn/]buy eurax[/url]
wh0cd4442678 [url=http://cialisprice247.us.org/]helpful hints[/url]