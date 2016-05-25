Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de mayo de 2016 -- 21:00

Iniciativa

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Jueves 26 Mayo 2015.

                                    El gobierno boliviano decidió, ya desde la semana anterior, endurecer su conducta para, según sus estrategas, retomar la iniciativa política tras su fracaso en el Referendo del pasado 21 de febrero para una nueva reelección de Evo y Álvaro.   Esto cuando ni el voto de los bolivianos en Argentina ni los sufragios del campo pudieron revertir su derrota en las nueve capitales departamentales del país, sin excepción.

                                    Ese esfuerzo por recuperar la iniciativa ha cumplido ya sus primeros capítulos de esta manera: negar el diálogo a los discapacitados acampados desde hace ya un mes en el centro de la ciudad de La Paz, debilitar las protestas obreras por el despido de 800 trabajadores de la fábrica textil gubernamental ENATEX, intentar desprestigiar a los Medios de Comunicación que no han sido absorbidos todavía por el gobierno -“bien pocos” para intentar hacer aprobar una “Ley Mordaza” en la Asamblea Plurinacional-, cercar a los opositores gobernador de La Paz, Félix Patzi, alcalde paceño, Luis Revilla y alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, tejer una reivindicación por las aguas del Silala en contra de Chile, quitarle interés a la falta de gas natural para exportar más volúmenes a la Argentina que lo importa desde Chile (que no lo produce) a mayor precio que el comprado a nuestro país y buscar pretextos para otro Referendo sobre la reelección de Evo y Álvaro para el 2019.

                                    Si el gobierno logra su actual objetivo, la recesión económica, que ya llegó a Bolivia, podrá ser mejor maquillada por las autoridades, que han asumido millonarios compromisos de dinero con los sectores más pobres de nuestra sociedad.

                                    Los esfuerzos gubernamentales para recuperar la iniciativa en la gestión pública parecen caminar hasta ahora con buenos logros parciales y en la dirección correcta.

