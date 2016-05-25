Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de mayo de 2016 -- 08:55

Medio día de asueto a las madres el 27 de mayo

Una madre boliviana. (Archivo)

Una madre boliviana. (Archivo)

El Ministerio de Trabajo,mediante la Dirección General de Trabajo, determinó asueto de media jornada para las mamás el próximo viernes 27 de mayo, en conmemoración del Día de la Madre Boliviana.

“En homenaje a las valerosas heroínas que lucharon en la colina de San Sebastián el 27 de mayo de 1812 durante la Guerra de la Independencia y que, mediante Ley de 8 de noviembre de 1927, se festeja el “Día de La Madre”, se dispone tolerancia laboral el viernes 27 de mayo a partir de las 12h30 para todas las madres de las instituciones públicas”, señala un comunicado oficial.

Según el Comunicado 28/2016, la disposición fue asumida considerando la importancia de la labor que desempeñan las madres en el seno de cada hogar.

Asimismo, señala que en las empresas privadas se deberá adecuar la determinación por acuerdo de partes, considerando sus necesidades y modalidades de trabajo.

LA PAZ/con datos del Min. Trabajo

24 comments on “Medio día de asueto a las madres el 27 de mayo

  4. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and
    was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a
    blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would
    be greatly appreciated. Cheers

    Responder

  5. First off I would like to say excellent blog! I
    had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
    I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
    I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.

    I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to
    15 minutes are usually wasted simply just trying to
    figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Kudos!

    Responder

  8. I used to be recommended this website by way of my
    cousin. I am not certain whether or not this publish is written by means of him as nobody else realize such particular about my problem.
    You are amazing! Thank you!

    Responder

  9. This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how
    to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved
    to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
    how you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder

  10. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say
    wonderful blog!

    Responder

  11. Thank you for every other informative web site.
    The place else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal manner?
    I have a undertaking that I am simply now working
    on, and I have been on the look out for such info.

    Responder

  15. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
    be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to
    suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.

    I desire to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  21. I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
    I’m quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here!

    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  22. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
    I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>