Medio día de asueto a las madres el 27 de mayo

El Ministerio de Trabajo,mediante la Dirección General de Trabajo, determinó asueto de media jornada para las mamás el próximo viernes 27 de mayo, en conmemoración del Día de la Madre Boliviana.
“En homenaje a las valerosas heroínas que lucharon en la colina de San Sebastián el 27 de mayo de 1812 durante la Guerra de la Independencia y que, mediante Ley de 8 de noviembre de 1927, se festeja el “Día de La Madre”, se dispone tolerancia laboral el viernes 27 de mayo a partir de las 12h30 para todas las madres de las instituciones públicas”, señala un comunicado oficial.
Según el Comunicado 28/2016, la disposición fue asumida considerando la importancia de la labor que desempeñan las madres en el seno de cada hogar.
Asimismo, señala que en las empresas privadas se deberá adecuar la determinación por acuerdo de partes, considerando sus necesidades y modalidades de trabajo.
LA PAZ/con datos del Min. Trabajo
We stumbled over here different web page and thought I might as well check
things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.
Hi there to every one, as I am truly eager of reading
this weblog’s post to be updated regularly. It includes good material.
This information is invaluable. Where can I find out more?
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and
was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a
blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would
be greatly appreciated. Cheers
First off I would like to say excellent blog! I
had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to
15 minutes are usually wasted simply just trying to
figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Kudos!
Touche. Great arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this web page are
in fact amazing for people experience, well, keep up the nice
work fellows.
I used to be recommended this website by way of my
cousin. I am not certain whether or not this publish is written by means of him as nobody else realize such particular about my problem.
You are amazing! Thank you!
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how
to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved
to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say
wonderful blog!
Thank you for every other informative web site.
The place else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal manner?
I have a undertaking that I am simply now working
on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
Hi there to all, the contents present at this site are really awesome
for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
This piece of writing will help the internet visitors for setting up new web site
or even a weblog from start to end.
certainly like your website however you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth however I will surely come again again.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to
suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
These are truly wonderful ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
You should take part in a contest for one of the highest quality sites online.
I will highly recommend this web site!
It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on web as
compared to textbooks, as I found this post at this
web site.
whoah this blog is wonderful i really like reading your articles.
Keep up the great work! You realize, many persons are
looking round for this info, you can help them greatly.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same in favor of you.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I’m quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is
amazing, great written and come with approximately all
vital infos. I’d like to see extra posts like this .
Hello everybody, here every person is sharing such know-how, so it’s fastidious to read this web site, and I used to
visit this weblog daily.