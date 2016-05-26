El barril de petróleo supera los 50 $us

El barril de petróleo WTI (Estados Unidos) superó por primera vez desde el 12 de octubre del 2015 el listón simbólico de los 50 dólares, en la estela del Brent, que dejó atrás ese umbral al principio de los intercambios asiáticos.
Hacia las 11:50 de la mañana, hora de Londres, el barril de WTI para entrega en julio ganaba 50 centavos, a 50,06 dólares con respecto al cierre de la víspera. El precio del barril de Brent también para julio subía por su parte 61 centavos, hasta los 50,35 dólares.
En efecto, las reservas estadounidenses de petróleo crudo cayeron más de cuatro millones de barriles la semana pasada, según datos publicados por el Departamento de Energía estadounidense. Los precios del crudo no habían vuelto a estar por encima de los 50 dólares desde el pasado e incluso había llegado a caer hasta los 26,27 dólares en febrero.
Detrás del aumento hasta este nivel, al cual varios proyectos de crudo pesado vuelven a ser rentables, han estado los grandes incendios en Canadá y los ataques a instalaciones petrolíferas en Nigeria.
La producción global ha caído en torno a 4 millones de barriles diarios como consecuencia del fuego en la región canadiense de Alberta y los sabotajes en Nigeria, además de la inestabilidad en Libia y los cortes en Venezuela.
Esa rebaja desahoga momentáneamente el exceso de oferta que ha asfixiado al mercado desde hace más de año y medio, y contribuye a un reequilibrio que tanto la Agencia Internacional de la Energía (AIE) como la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) ya vislumbran a medio plazo.
LONDRES /Agencias
