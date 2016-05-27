Fabriles bloquearán caminos desde el lunes

La Confederación de Trabajadores Fabriles de Bolivia (CTFB) y extrabajadores de la Empresa Pública Nacional Estratégica Textil (Enatex) empresa determinaron realizar bloqueos de caminos a nivel nacional, a partir del lunes en rechazo al cierre de la textilera, que derivó en el despido de 1000 personas.
Vitaliano Mamani, dirigente de la CTFB, informó que la decisión fue adoptada después de conocer la posición de Evo Morales, quien apoya el cierre de la empresa textilera. Por lo que los empleados determinaron continuar y reforzar sus protestas.
“El cierre de Enatex es igual que el 21060 y el Presidente nos dio los mismos argumentos para cerrar la fábrica, esta posición nos lleva a adoptar medidas como el bloqueo de caminos a partir del lunes a nivel nacional”.
Mamani informó que la tarde de viernes el Comité Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) se reunirá para determinar las medidas de apoyo a la movilización de los trabajadores de la factoría cerrada.
Una de las cinco huelguistas de hambre fue dada de baja en la mañana por presentar malestar después de cuatro días de ayuno. El piquete estaba compuesto por 11 personas de las cuales cinco eran mujeres.
LA PAZ/Fides
