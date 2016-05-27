Juez libera a seis discapacitados detenidos

Seis personas con discapacidad fueron liberados el viernes por un juez por no encontrar ninguna causal para detenerlos de manera formal, informó el dirigente de los movilizados Cesar Ugarte.
“La justicia nos dio la razón y nos liberaron después de dos días en los que estuvimos detenidos, algunos ratos juntos otro separados, pero ahora libres al fin y retornaremos a la vigilia”, indicó el dirigente.
Las seis personas con discapacidad fueron detenidas el miércoles pasado cuando intentaron rebasar la barrera policial e ingresar a la plaza Murillo e instalar un piquete exigiendo la renta mensual de 500 bolivianos.
Los seis detenidos fueron recibidos a la salida del Palacio de Justicia por una multitud que personas y sus compañeros de movilización a grito de “renta o muerte” y después iniciaron una marcha por el centro de la ciudad de La Paz.
Ugarte antes de empezar la marcha se dirigió a los movilizados y les dijo “sabemos que el Gobierno tiene plata y lo dicen todos los días y por eso queremos que el presidente Evo Morales nos explique sobre porque se niega a darnos la renta”.
Las personas con discapacidad llevan un mes de vigilia en los ingresos de la plaza Murillo pidiendo una renta de 6000 bolivianos anuales.
LA PAZ/Fides
