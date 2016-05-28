Alerta por vientos en La Paz, Oruro y Potosí

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) emitió una alerta naranja por vientos moderados a fuertes para tres regiones altiplánicas del país: La Paz, Oruro y Potosí.
La población del altiplano de dichos departamentos deberá tomar sus previsiones por los vientos desde el día domingo 29 de mayo hasta el día martes 31 de mayo.
El pronóstico del Senamhi indica “vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección norte-noroeste con intensidades entre 30 a 80 km/h (kilómetros por hora)”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey, you used to publish magnificent, but the final handful of posts have been kinda boringâ€¦ I miss your fantastic writings. Past many posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Extremely good blog post. I completely appreciate this internet site. Keep creating!
Hi, just wanted to mention, I appreciated this website submit. It was valuable. Keep on posting! Also check out my internet website; à¸„à¸£à¸µà¸¡à¸«à¸™à¹‰à¸²à¸‚à¸²à¸§
If you would like to improve your familiarity just keep visiting this site and be updated with the most recent news update posted here.
Awesome post.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted
at this website is actually good.
It’s remarkable to pay a visit this web page and reading the
views of all mates about this piece of writing, while I am
also keen of getting know-how.
hello!,I really like your writing so so much!
proportion we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL?
I need a specialist on this house to unravel my problem.
May be that is you! Having a look forward to peer you.
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the
good work.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of the website is also very good.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this website is really pleasant.
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue on the topic of this article at this place
at this web site, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right.
This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
I am really inspired together with your writing skills as neatly as with the format to your weblog.
Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep
up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to look a great weblog like this one nowadays..
Nice post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful information specifically the ultimate phase I
take care of such info a lot. I used to be looking for this
particular information for a long time. Thank you and good
luck.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Great article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this web site needs a
lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through
more, thanks for the information!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be
utilizing? I’m having some small security issues with my latest
website and I would like to find something more safe.
Do you have any recommendations?
Remarkable! Its really awesome piece of writing, I have got much clear idea concerning from this paragraph.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really recognize what you are talking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my site =).
We can have a link change agreement among us
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be using?
I’m having some small security problems with my
latest blog and I’d like to find something more secure.
Do you have any suggestions?
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you
knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Hi there friends, how is all, and what you would like to say on the topic of this piece of
writing, in my view its truly remarkable for me.
Valuable information. Lucky me I discovered your website by
accident, and I’m surprised why this coincidence didn’t took
place earlier! I bookmarked it.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and
it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution &
assist other users like its aided me. Great job.
I truly love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself?
Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own site and would
love to find out where you got this from or what the theme is called.
Many thanks!
Can I simply say what a comfort to discover someone who actually knows what they are discussing online.
You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and
make it important. A lot more people have to look at
this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you’re not
more popular given that you most certainly have the gift.
Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be
on the internet the easiest thing to have in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other people think about worries that they plainly
do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail
upon the top and also defined out the entire
thing with no need side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
Wonderful article! That is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the internet.
Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this post higher!
Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thank you =)
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation however I to
find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I might by no means
understand. It seems too complicated and very wide for me.
I’m looking forward on your subsequent put up, I’ll try to get the grasp of
it!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme
in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be
grateful to you.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Very helpful info particularly the last part :
) I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain info for
a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
Hello I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found
you by error, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else,
Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and
also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
read much more, Please do keep up the superb b.
An intriguing discussion is worth comment.
I think that you should write more about this subject
matter, it may not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t discuss these issues.
To the next! Cheers!!
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, however great topic.
I needs to spend some time finding out more or understanding
more. Thank you for fantastic information I was in search of this
info for my mission.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to
say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I am genuinely thankful to the owner of this site who
has shared this fantastic paragraph at at this place.
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will
certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends.
I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Great article.
Excellent website. Lots of helpful information here.
I am sending it to some buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thank you for your effort!
I am sure this post has touched all the internet viewers, its really really good article on building up new web site.