Fecha de publicación: Sábado 28 de mayo de 2016 -- 10:29

Alerta por vientos en La Paz, Oruro y Potosí

Habrá vientos entre el domingo y martes.

Habrá vientos entre el domingo y martes.

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) emitió una alerta naranja por vientos moderados a fuertes para tres regiones altiplánicas del país: La Paz, Oruro y Potosí.

La población del altiplano de dichos departamentos deberá tomar sus previsiones por los vientos desde el día domingo 29 de mayo hasta el día martes 31 de mayo.

El pronóstico del Senamhi indica “vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección norte-noroeste con intensidades entre 30 a 80 km/h (kilómetros por hora)”.

LA PAZ/Fides

, , ,
46 comments on “Alerta por vientos en La Paz, Oruro y Potosí

  14. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right.
    This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!

    Responder

  15. I am really inspired together with your writing skills as neatly as with the format to your weblog.

    Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep
    up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to look a great weblog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  16. Nice post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed!
    Extremely helpful information specifically the ultimate phase :) I
    take care of such info a lot. I used to be looking for this
    particular information for a long time. Thank you and good
    luck.

    Responder

  18. I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me.

    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  21. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be
    utilizing? I’m having some small security issues with my latest
    website and I would like to find something more safe.
    Do you have any recommendations?

    Responder

  24. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be using?
    I’m having some small security problems with my
    latest blog and I’d like to find something more secure.
    Do you have any suggestions?

    Responder

  25. I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  26. Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  29. What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and
    it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution &
    assist other users like its aided me. Great job.

    Responder

  30. I truly love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself?
    Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own site and would
    love to find out where you got this from or what the theme is called.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  31. Can I simply say what a comfort to discover someone who actually knows what they are discussing online.

    You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and
    make it important. A lot more people have to look at
    this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you’re not
    more popular given that you most certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  32. Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be
    on the internet the easiest thing to have in mind of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other people think about worries that they plainly
    do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail
    upon the top and also defined out the entire
    thing with no need side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

    Responder

  33. Wonderful article! That is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the internet.
    Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this post higher!
    Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thank you =)

    Responder

  34. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation however I to
    find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I might by no means
    understand. It seems too complicated and very wide for me.
    I’m looking forward on your subsequent put up, I’ll try to get the grasp of
    it!

    Responder

  35. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme
    in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be
    grateful to you.

    Responder

  38. Hello I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found
    you by error, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else,
    Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
    to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and
    also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
    read much more, Please do keep up the superb b.

    Responder

  39. An intriguing discussion is worth comment.
    I think that you should write more about this subject
    matter, it may not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t discuss these issues.
    To the next! Cheers!!

    Responder

  40. I’m not sure where you are getting your info, however great topic.
    I needs to spend some time finding out more or understanding
    more. Thank you for fantastic information I was in search of this
    info for my mission.

    Responder

  43. Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will
    certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends.
    I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>