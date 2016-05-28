Fecha de publicación: Sábado 28 de mayo de 2016 -- 11:18

Choferes piden a la Alcaldía flexibilidad por roseta

Un vehículo en la inspección vehicular de la Alcaldía. (Alcaldía)

Un vehículo en la inspección vehicular de la Alcaldía. (Alcaldía)

La dirigencia de la Federación Departamental de Choferes 1º de Mayo de La Paz pide a la Alcaldía ser flexible con aquellos de sus afiliado que no pudieron obtener su roseta de inspección vehicular para que estos puedan seguir circulado, buscarán reunión con el Alcalde el lunes. Según el dirigente Mario Silva al menos el 75 por ciento del parque automotor cumplió con la inspección.

“La Alcaldía debe ser un poco más flexible porque hay compañeros que están haciendo arreglar (sus vehículos) no es que se están quedando sin hacer arreglar”, dijo Silva en contacto con radio Fides. De hecho adelantó que el lunes, tras una evaluación con sus sindicatos, pedirán al Alcalde Luis Revilla una reunión para hacerle la solicitud.

El alcalde Revilla dijo el viernes que aplicará “indefectiblemente y sin ningún tipo de plazo adicional las sanciones previstas en la ley” contra los conductores cuyos vehículos no hayan cumplido con las mejoras de sus condiciones y no tengan la roseta que lo certifique.

La sanción para los vehículos que no estén en condiciones será de 100 bolivianos, además no podrá circular hasta que cumpla con las mejoras y se le retirará la placa en caso de tener infracciones reincidentes.

Ante esta advertencia, el dirigente dijo que “seguramente no nos van a privar del trabajo porque ese es un derecho”.

Según Silva, en pasados días se tenía el reporte de que al menos un 75 por ciento del transporte sindicalizado ya había cumplido la inspección y había realizado las mejoras exigidas por la Alcaldía pero que el resto sufrió retrasos.

“Hay compañeros que se han atrasado porque el chapista no hace en una semana el trabajo, no hace en tres o cuatro día, siempre hace en dos o tres semana, esos son los que están sufriendo ahora pero hay que darles una solución”, indicó.

El dirigente acotó que hasta la semana pasada, según datos de la Alcaldía ya eran 17.000 los motorizados inspeccionados y que hasta el momento “debemos estar en más de 20.000”, el total son cerca de 30.000 entre minibuses, carrys, buses, micros, expresos y taxis.

LA PAZ/Fides

42 comments on “Choferes piden a la Alcaldía flexibilidad por roseta

  4. I’m just writing to let you understand what a helpful experience my cousin’s girl gained reading the blog. She noticed such a lot of issues, most notably what it’s like to possess a marvelous coaching heart to get other people easily completely grasp various very confusing subject areas. You actually did more than my expectations. Many thanks for providing these insightful, dependable, revealing and also easy thoughts on that topic to Gloria.

    Responder

  5. naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
    Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to inform
    the reality on the other hand I will definitely come again again.

    Responder

  7. Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity for your post is just nice and i can assume you are a professional in this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grasp your RSS feed to stay updated with forthcoming post.

    Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.

    Responder

  15. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
    you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    cheers

    Responder

  16. Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.

    Please let me know. Thank you

    Responder

  17. When I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added-
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I
    receive 4 emails with the exact same comment. There has to be a means you are able to remove
    me from that service? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  18. It’s actually a cool and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you shared this useful information with us.
    Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  20. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different website and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out
    about your web page yet again.

    Responder

  24. whoah this blog is great i like studying your articles.

    Stay up the good work! You understand, lots of individuals are hunting around for this info, you can help
    them greatly.

    Responder

  33. Hiya very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful ..
    I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also? I am satisfied to seek out so many helpful
    information here in the put up, we want work out
    more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder

  35. Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
    previous to and you are just extremely magnificent.
    I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re
    stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise.
    I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous website.

    Responder

  36. My partner and I stumbled over here by a
    different website and thought I should check things out.

    I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page
    for a second time.

    Responder

  38. I’ve learn a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting.
    I surprise how much effort you put to make one of these fantastic informative website.

    Responder

  42. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself
    or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it
    is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
    Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being ripped off?
    I’d truly appreciate it.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>