Choferes piden a la Alcaldía flexibilidad por roseta

La dirigencia de la Federación Departamental de Choferes 1º de Mayo de La Paz pide a la Alcaldía ser flexible con aquellos de sus afiliado que no pudieron obtener su roseta de inspección vehicular para que estos puedan seguir circulado, buscarán reunión con el Alcalde el lunes. Según el dirigente Mario Silva al menos el 75 por ciento del parque automotor cumplió con la inspección.
“La Alcaldía debe ser un poco más flexible porque hay compañeros que están haciendo arreglar (sus vehículos) no es que se están quedando sin hacer arreglar”, dijo Silva en contacto con radio Fides. De hecho adelantó que el lunes, tras una evaluación con sus sindicatos, pedirán al Alcalde Luis Revilla una reunión para hacerle la solicitud.
El alcalde Revilla dijo el viernes que aplicará “indefectiblemente y sin ningún tipo de plazo adicional las sanciones previstas en la ley” contra los conductores cuyos vehículos no hayan cumplido con las mejoras de sus condiciones y no tengan la roseta que lo certifique.
La sanción para los vehículos que no estén en condiciones será de 100 bolivianos, además no podrá circular hasta que cumpla con las mejoras y se le retirará la placa en caso de tener infracciones reincidentes.
Ante esta advertencia, el dirigente dijo que “seguramente no nos van a privar del trabajo porque ese es un derecho”.
Según Silva, en pasados días se tenía el reporte de que al menos un 75 por ciento del transporte sindicalizado ya había cumplido la inspección y había realizado las mejoras exigidas por la Alcaldía pero que el resto sufrió retrasos.
“Hay compañeros que se han atrasado porque el chapista no hace en una semana el trabajo, no hace en tres o cuatro día, siempre hace en dos o tres semana, esos son los que están sufriendo ahora pero hay que darles una solución”, indicó.
El dirigente acotó que hasta la semana pasada, según datos de la Alcaldía ya eran 17.000 los motorizados inspeccionados y que hasta el momento “debemos estar en más de 20.000”, el total son cerca de 30.000 entre minibuses, carrys, buses, micros, expresos y taxis.
LA PAZ/Fides
