Fecha de publicación: Sábado 28 de mayo de 2016 -- 12:27

Transporte pesado iniciará bloqueo de caminos el lunes

Imagen del bloqueo de febrero de 2016. (Archivo)

Imagen del bloqueo de febrero de 2016. (Archivo)

La Confederación de Transporte Pesado de Bolivia ratificó que a partir de las 00.00 del lunes iniciarán un bloqueo de caminos a nivel nacional en protesta a la negativa del Gobierno de reforma el sistema tributario a su sector, informó Carlos Mora coordinador del sector en Chuquisaca.

“Estamos tres meses con el mismo tema y no llegamos a nada, nuestras peticiones no se han escuchado, el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, nos ha mandado dos propuestas que fueron rechazadas por las bases y en un ampliado determinamos iniciar el bloque nacional de caminos a partir del 30 de mayo”. Acotó Mora.

Mora después agregó que “no es una determinación departamental esta decisión fue adoptada en un ampliado de Cochabamba, donde determinamos que no volveremos a reunirnos con el Gobierno, porque es una pérdida de tiempo”.

“La única manera que levantemos el bloqueo es que el Gobierno acepte cambiar nuestra situación impositiva, como ya planteamos, pero no suspenderemos la medida por invitaciones a diálogo o promesas de reuniones”, detalló Mora.

El transportista también indicó que la viceministra de Política Tributaria, Susana Ríos, les envió una carta el viernes 27 de mayo para una reunión en La Paz el lunes 30, pero la nota no fue ni considerada por “continuar con la lógica de negociaciones sin resultados”.

Los transportistas de carga pesada a larga distancia es la segunda vez que bloquearan caminos en lo que va en 2016; la primera fue del 30 de enero al 6 de febrero y fue suspendido ante el compromiso del Gobierno de dar una solución después del referendo de reforma constitucional (21 de febrero).

Uno de los puntos que piden los transportistas es que el Gobierno a reconozca como crédito fiscal las facturas ajenas a su rubro.

SUCRE/Loyola – Fides

,
41 comments on “Transporte pesado iniciará bloqueo de caminos el lunes

  2. Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.

    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to
    correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Thank you!

    Responder

  4. hi!,I like your writing very so much! percentage we
    keep up a correspondence extra about your post on AOL?
    I require an expert in this house to unravel my problem.

    May be that is you! Having a look ahead to look
    you.

    Responder

  5. Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am
    impressed! Extremely helpful information specifically
    the last part :) I care for such info much. I was seeking this particular info for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  7. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s
    really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.

    I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
    A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  8. Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make
    your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able
    to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share.

    Thanks!

    Responder

  10. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is important and all. But imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give
    your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this
    blog could undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche.

    Great blog!

    Responder

  13. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
    previous to and you are just too wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like
    what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to
    keep it wise. I can’t wait to read much more from you.
    This is actually a wonderful web site.

    Responder

  15. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.

    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a
    year and am concerned about switching to another platform.

    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way
    I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  16. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I
    clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic blog!

    Responder

  21. Hello very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent ..
    Superb .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also?
    I’m satisfied to seek out so many useful information here
    within the post, we’d like develop more strategies on this regard, thank you
    for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

  23. Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
    If you know of any please share. Kudos!

    Responder

  24. Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at
    appropriate place and other person will also do same in support of you.

    Responder

  26. That is very attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to searching for more of your wonderful post.
    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks

    Responder

  28. I was suggested this blog by means of my cousin. I am no longer positive whether or not this post is written via him as nobody else realize such
    exact approximately my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

    Responder

  35. hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up anything new
    from right here. I did however expertise a few technical
    points using this website, as I experienced to reload the web site
    lots of times previous to I could get it to
    load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances
    times will sometimes affect your placement in google
    and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out
    for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon.

    Responder

  36. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
    pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did
    you hire out a developer to create your theme? Great work!

    Responder

  39. Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and
    you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve
    acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep
    it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually
    a tremendous web site.

    Responder

  40. hi!,I like your writing so so much! share we keep up a
    correspondence extra about your post on AOL?
    I need an expert on this house to resolve my problem.
    Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>