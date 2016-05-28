Transporte pesado iniciará bloqueo de caminos el lunes

La Confederación de Transporte Pesado de Bolivia ratificó que a partir de las 00.00 del lunes iniciarán un bloqueo de caminos a nivel nacional en protesta a la negativa del Gobierno de reforma el sistema tributario a su sector, informó Carlos Mora coordinador del sector en Chuquisaca.
“Estamos tres meses con el mismo tema y no llegamos a nada, nuestras peticiones no se han escuchado, el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, nos ha mandado dos propuestas que fueron rechazadas por las bases y en un ampliado determinamos iniciar el bloque nacional de caminos a partir del 30 de mayo”. Acotó Mora.
Mora después agregó que “no es una determinación departamental esta decisión fue adoptada en un ampliado de Cochabamba, donde determinamos que no volveremos a reunirnos con el Gobierno, porque es una pérdida de tiempo”.
“La única manera que levantemos el bloqueo es que el Gobierno acepte cambiar nuestra situación impositiva, como ya planteamos, pero no suspenderemos la medida por invitaciones a diálogo o promesas de reuniones”, detalló Mora.
El transportista también indicó que la viceministra de Política Tributaria, Susana Ríos, les envió una carta el viernes 27 de mayo para una reunión en La Paz el lunes 30, pero la nota no fue ni considerada por “continuar con la lógica de negociaciones sin resultados”.
Los transportistas de carga pesada a larga distancia es la segunda vez que bloquearan caminos en lo que va en 2016; la primera fue del 30 de enero al 6 de febrero y fue suspendido ante el compromiso del Gobierno de dar una solución después del referendo de reforma constitucional (21 de febrero).
Uno de los puntos que piden los transportistas es que el Gobierno a reconozca como crédito fiscal las facturas ajenas a su rubro.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
