Viceministro Rada acusa a Carlos Valverde de desprestigiar a Evo

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, dijo el sábado que Carlos Valverde salió del país a protagonizar un show y continuar con la guerra sucia para desprestigiar al Gobierno de Evo Morales.
“Carlos Valverde es un falso periodista, es un narcotraficante sentenciado, una ficha de la Embajada de los Estados Unidos en la guerra sucia que ha desatado contra el gobierno del compañero Evo Morales”, declaró a los medios estatales
Valverde, informó el viernes de forma sorpresiva que se puso “a resguardo” en Buenos Aires, Argentina, ante un supuesto amedrentamiento del gobierno boliviano por las denuncias que hizo en el caso Zapata.
“Simplemente está realizando un show de decir algo para llamar la atención, habida cuenta de que no hay ningún tipo de orden policial, judicial y fiscal para su aprehensión”, aclaró Rada.
En febrero último, Valverde reveló la relación de Morales y la ex gerente comercial de la empresa china CAMC, Gabriela Zapata, y denunció que esa relación, creó un tráfico de influencias en torno a contratos millonarios suscritos por el Gobierno y la firma asiática.
La Justicia determinó que ese hijo no existió, sentencia después confirmada por Valverde, cuyas denuncias de tráfico de influencias también fueron esclarecidas y rechazadas por una comisión investigadora del órgano Legislativo.
“Por lo tanto, el señor Valverde simplemente está protagonizando un show que va de acuerdo a su trayectoria, primero, como un falso periodista; segundo, como un mentiroso profesional; tercero, como una ficha de la Embajada (EE.UU.) y, cuarto, como un narcotraficante sentenciado”, recalcó el funcionario de Estado.
En una entrevista con el portal de internet Infobae en Buenos Aires, Valverde denunció que el Gobierno de Bolivia tiene copados todos los poderes del Estado.
“Lo que está pasando en Bolivia es que hay un poder único, la Fiscalía General del Estado, el poder Judicial, el poder Legislativo, el poder Electoral, lo tiene al defensor del pueblo, al procurador, los tiene a todos”, dijo el polémico comunicador que prevé hablar con varios medios internacionales durante su estadía en la Argentina.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
