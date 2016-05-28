Fecha de publicación: Sábado 28 de mayo de 2016 -- 10:30

Viceministro Rada acusa a Carlos Valverde de desprestigiar a Evo

Alfredo Rada, viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales. (APG)

Alfredo Rada, viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales. (APG)

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, dijo el sábado que Carlos Valverde salió del país a protagonizar un show y continuar con la guerra sucia para desprestigiar al Gobierno de Evo Morales.

“Carlos Valverde es un falso periodista, es un narcotraficante sentenciado, una ficha de la Embajada de los Estados Unidos en la guerra sucia que ha desatado contra el gobierno del compañero Evo Morales”, declaró a los medios estatales

Valverde, informó el viernes de forma sorpresiva que se puso “a resguardo” en Buenos Aires, Argentina, ante un supuesto amedrentamiento del gobierno boliviano por las denuncias que hizo en el caso Zapata.

“Simplemente está realizando un show de decir algo para llamar la atención, habida cuenta de que no hay ningún tipo de orden policial, judicial y fiscal para su aprehensión”, aclaró Rada.

En febrero último, Valverde reveló la relación de Morales y la ex gerente comercial de la empresa china CAMC, Gabriela Zapata, y denunció que esa relación, creó un tráfico de influencias  en torno a contratos millonarios suscritos por el Gobierno y la firma asiática.

La Justicia determinó que ese hijo no existió, sentencia después confirmada por Valverde, cuyas denuncias de tráfico de influencias también fueron esclarecidas y rechazadas por una comisión investigadora del órgano Legislativo.

“Por lo tanto, el señor Valverde simplemente está protagonizando un show que va de acuerdo a su trayectoria, primero, como un falso periodista; segundo, como un mentiroso profesional; tercero, como una ficha de la Embajada (EE.UU.) y, cuarto, como un narcotraficante sentenciado”, recalcó el funcionario de Estado.

En una entrevista con el portal de internet Infobae en Buenos Aires, Valverde denunció que el Gobierno de Bolivia tiene copados todos los poderes del Estado.

“Lo que está pasando en Bolivia es que hay un poder único, la Fiscalía General del Estado, el poder Judicial, el poder Legislativo, el poder Electoral, lo tiene al defensor del pueblo, al procurador, los tiene a todos”, dijo el polémico comunicador que prevé hablar con varios medios internacionales durante su estadía en la Argentina.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

,
25 comments on “Viceministro Rada acusa a Carlos Valverde de desprestigiar a Evo

  1. Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided
    to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take
    a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your
    blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
    Anyways, excellent blog!

    Responder

  2. I am not sure where you’re getting your information,
    but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding
    more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info
    for my mission.

    Responder

  3. Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for
    this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had
    issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for
    another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of
    a good platform.

    Responder

  4. I like the helpful info you supply in your articles. I’ll bookmark your
    blog and check once more here frequently.

    I am slightly certain I will be informed lots of new stuff right right here!

    Best of luck for the following!

    Responder

  5. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many
    of us have created some nice methods and we are looking
    to swap techniques with others, please shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  7. I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
    I’m quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  9. Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to
    the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do
    you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  11. Greate article. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.

    Im really impressed by it.
    Hi there, You have performed an incredible job.
    I will definitely digg it and individually suggest to my friends.
    I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.

    Responder

  13. Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how could i subscribe for
    a weblog website? The account helped me a
    acceptable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted
    of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept

    Responder

  14. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something.

    I believe that you just could do with a few p.c.
    to power the message house a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
    A great read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  18. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button!
    I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your
    RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Responder

  19. Thanks for any other informative site. Where else may I
    get that kind of information written in such an ideal method?
    I’ve a venture that I am simply now running on, and I have been on the
    glance out for such info.

    Responder

  20. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I
    guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted
    and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but
    I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for beginner blog writers?
    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  22. You are so awesome! I don’t believe I’ve read
    through a single thing like that before. So great to discover someone with a few genuine thoughts on this subject matter.
    Really.. thanks for starting this up. This website is something that is required
    on the web, someone with some originality!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>