Pago de retroactivo salarial vence el martes 31 de mayo

La directora Nacional del Trabajo, Elizabeth Molina, reiteró este lunes que el plazo para el pago de reintegro retroactivo del incremento salarial del 6 por ciento se cumple el 31 de mayo y no habrá ampliación ni postergación.

“Recordar que hasta el 31 de mayo los empleadores públicos y privados deben pagar el reintegro del incremento salarial de acuerdo a lo establecido por el Decreto Supremo 2748 y en reglamento promulgado el 1 de mayo”, indicó Molina.

Recordó que ya están establecidas las multas y sanciones para aquellos empleadores que no cumplan con pagar sus reintegros a sus trabajadores.

Molina también dijo que a la fecha no se conoce un pedido de postergación del pago de este beneficio, por ningún sector, por lo que el plazo continúa.

El Decreto también establece que se debe presentar el convenio colectivo con los representantes de los trabajadores hasta el 30 de junio en la Oficina Virtual de Trámites.

Sin embargo, el Decreto Supremo 2748 del incremento salarial excluye a algunos sectores, pues señala que si las gobernaciones, municipios y universidades públicas consideran que no tienen suficientes recursos para asumir con el incremento, pueden dejar de hacerlo, justificando las causas económicas.

Los empresarios no tienen la misma tolerancia, porque están obligados a negociar el incremento salarial sobre la base del 6%.

