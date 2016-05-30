León en riesgo de ir a San Pedro por falta de custodio

Eduardo León, exabogado de la exnovia del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, está en riesgo de ir a la cárcel de San Pedro de La Paz y perder su detención domiciliaria por la falta de designación de custodio policial.
El abogado de León, Boris Espinoza, explicó que el martes 31 de mayo fenece el plazo de 72 horas para el cumplimiento de las medidas sustitutivas que le fue otorgado por la jueza segundo de instrucción penal cautelar de El Alto, Milenka Gutiérrez.
Según Espinoza, el trámite en Migración se lo haría hoy pero lo que llama la atención es la falta de custodio policial lo que podría generar “una revocatoria, si el día de mañana no conseguimos el cumplimiento de lo que ha ordenado la jueza. Se estaría revocando esta disposición de las medidas sustitutivas y el doctor león estaría pasando al penal de San Pedro”.
“Se solicitó (el custodio) a Régimen Penitenciario, al Comando de la Policía, pero a la fecha no hay, nos han indicado que de aquí a 10 días va haber un custodio”, sostuvo. De hecho aclaró que León está siendo privado de libertad no por consecuencia de sus actos sino por incumplimiento del Estado.
“Hacerles conocer que existe una sentencia constitucional por la cual ningún trámite administrativo debe privar de libertad a las personas”, acotó.
La defensa de León propondrá a la juez que el custodio sea un guardia de seguridad privado. “Lo que vamos a hacer nosotros es proponer a la jueza que nosotros propongamos unos tres custodios de diferentes empresas de seguridad para ella nos apruebe esa situación y pueda designar uno de ellos, para que se modifique la medida sustitutiva en este aspecto del custodio”, indicó Espinoza.
Por su parte León dijo que las denuncias en su contra y los inventos tras inventos muestran que la justicia se la practica a través de mandatos políticos. “La justicia está sometida a la basura política, cuando ellos deberían ser procesados por falsedad material e ideológica porque son ellos que han presentado esos documento y que han generado este tipo de actos”, aseveró.
“Para mí la justicia en Bolivia es una basura y eso yo lo digo de manera pública”, manifestó.
LA PAZ/Fides
