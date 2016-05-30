Periodismo Político

Martes 31 Mayo 2016.

La coyuntura boliviana se ha politizado en exceso. La desmedida afición de mucha gente por la política no es nueva. Pero, en el tiempo presente esta ambición está descontrolada. El gobierno ha logrado un poder casi omnipresente, pero las autoridades, fortalecidas políticamente, se han debilitado humanamente. Con casi todas las instituciones públicas en sus manos, muestran cada día más susceptibilidad y, además, más miedo en relación a su futuro.

El poder debilita y el poder absoluto debilita de manera absoluta. El actual gobierno ha batido todos los récords históricos con su gestión ininterrumpida de diez años y quiere más. Perdió el pasado 21 de febrero un referéndum para modificar un artículo de la constitución planteada por el propio Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) y poder seguir por más tiempo al frente de Bolivia.

El periodismo se ha politizado y ya no cuenta la difícil frontera entre la verdad y la mentira. Es un límite sutil marcado por un invisible hilo dental. Los medios de comunicación defienden posiciones en función de sus conveniencias y la confusión es generalizada. Lo más grave no es la defensa de intereses gubernamentales o empresariales a través del periodismo, sin importar la verdad o la mentira. Lo peor es que esa posición de unos y otros echa gasolina al tradicional incendio de nuestras mentes: los odios entre oficialistas y opositores. Esos odios, si no se controlan finalmente, nos empujarán a nuestra propia autodestrucción. Un periodismo de ese tipo no es profesional, pues relata crónicas mentirosas. No vamos por buen camino, tomemos nota. Todavía estamos a tiempo para rectificar la actual deformación de nuestro periodismo boliviano.

La vida es sólo tiempo y el tiempo pasa a gran velocidad.

Gracias, epi