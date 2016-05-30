Fecha de publicación: Lunes 30 de mayo de 2016 -- 16:48

Policía impide marcha de las personas con discapacidad

Movilización de las personas con discapacidad. (Archivo)

Movilización de las personas con discapacidad. (Archivo)

La Policía impidió la tarde del lunes que las personas con discapacidad realicen su marcha de protesta por la autopista La Paz- El Alto como tenían programado y después impidieron su paso.

Jorge Flores, dirigente de las personas con discapacidad de La Paz, dijo que la marcha tenía fines pacíficos y ante la represión de la policía tuvieron que defenderse y tras el enfrentamiento, dos personas resultaron heridas.

“Queríamos marchar hacia el centro paceño, pero la policía se puso en el camino y el comandante de la Policía agarró una manguera y nos bañó a todos. Hay dos hermanos heridos, uno fue llevado al hospital y el otro comenzó a convulsionar”, indicó.

Ante la barrera policial los movilizados determinaron quedarse en el lugar, hasta que los policías se retiren o permitan su paso.

“¿Qué podemos hacer?, nos vamos a quedar a bloquear aquí en demanda de nuestra renta de 500 bolivianos”, indicó.

Por  su parte, el director Regional de Tránsito de El Alto, coronel Adrián Coca, dijo que fue agredido por un grupo de las personas con discapacidad, cuando éste trataba para apaciguar los ánimos caldeados de los movilizados.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

42 comments on “Policía impide marcha de las personas con discapacidad

  2. You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really one thing which I feel I might by no means understand.

    It kind of feels too complicated and extremely extensive for me.
    I am taking a look ahead for your next post, I will try to get the dangle of
    it!

    Responder

  6. Everything is very open with a precise description of the issues.

    It was definitely informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
    Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  7. I am not sure where you are getting your info, however good topic.
    I must spend some time learning more or understanding more.

    Thank you for excellent info I used to be in search of this information for my mission.

    Responder

  9. This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a
    reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
    start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
    how you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder

  12. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again.
    Anyhow, just wanted to say wonderful blog!

    Responder

  15. Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?

    A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
    Please let me know where you got your design. Appreciate
    it

    Responder

  16. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis.

    It’s always useful to read through content from other writers and use a
    little something from their web sites.

    Responder

  19. After looking into a few of the articles on your web page, I seriously appreciate
    your technique of blogging. I book marked it to my bookmark site list
    and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my website too and tell
    me what you think.

    Responder

  22. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment
    but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
    well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say superb blog!

    Responder

  28. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog
    and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having
    a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet
    smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Cheers

    Responder

  29. I’ll right away take hold of your rss feed
    as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter
    service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me understand so that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  30. Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told was a amusement account it.
    Glance complicated to far introduced agreeable from
    you! By the way, how could we communicate?

    Responder

  33. May I just say what a relief to uncover an individual who really knows what they’re talking about online.
    You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and
    make it important. More people ought to check this out and understand this side of
    the story. It’s surprising you are not more popular
    given that you certainly possess the gift.

    Responder

  34. Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous
    to and you are just too great. I actually like what you have
    acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of
    to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you.
    This is really a tremendous site.

    Responder

  35. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video
    to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste
    your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be
    giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  36. Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your
    post is just great and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with
    forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.

    Responder

  37. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to
    see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just
    so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  42. We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your site provided us with useful info to work on. You’ve done
    an impressive process and our entire community will be grateful to you.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>