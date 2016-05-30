Policía impide marcha de las personas con discapacidad

La Policía impidió la tarde del lunes que las personas con discapacidad realicen su marcha de protesta por la autopista La Paz- El Alto como tenían programado y después impidieron su paso.
Jorge Flores, dirigente de las personas con discapacidad de La Paz, dijo que la marcha tenía fines pacíficos y ante la represión de la policía tuvieron que defenderse y tras el enfrentamiento, dos personas resultaron heridas.
“Queríamos marchar hacia el centro paceño, pero la policía se puso en el camino y el comandante de la Policía agarró una manguera y nos bañó a todos. Hay dos hermanos heridos, uno fue llevado al hospital y el otro comenzó a convulsionar”, indicó.
Ante la barrera policial los movilizados determinaron quedarse en el lugar, hasta que los policías se retiren o permitan su paso.
“¿Qué podemos hacer?, nos vamos a quedar a bloquear aquí en demanda de nuestra renta de 500 bolivianos”, indicó.
Por su parte, el director Regional de Tránsito de El Alto, coronel Adrián Coca, dijo que fue agredido por un grupo de las personas con discapacidad, cuando éste trataba para apaciguar los ánimos caldeados de los movilizados.
LA PAZ/Fides
