Discapacitados bajan el monto de la renta que piden a Bs 350

Los discapacitados que están movilizados en demanda de una renta decidieron bajar el monto de 500 a 350 bolivianos y que este beneficio se otorgue a quienes no tengan un trabajo, también solicitaron una audiencia al presidente Evo Morales para que los escuche.
“Menos de 500 bolivianos, hasta 350 bolivianos, pero quisiéramos que el Gobierno se habrá al diálogo, un diálogo sincero, y podríamos ir planteando diferentes opciones.”, explicó a radio Fides la dirigente del sector Felisa Ali.
La representante dijo que el lunes enviaron una carta oficial al presidente Evo Morales solicitándole una audiencia para un diálogo, aunque la nueva propuesta no está explicada en la misiva, es el planteamiento que quieren realizar.
Según Ali, si el Gobierno está creando 20 mil empleos para personas con discapacidad entonces quedará menos gente a quien pagar la renta. “En realidad habíamos dicho 350 bolivianos para todas la personas que no tengan trabajo”, aclaró.
La determinación fue asumida este martes en un ampliado que tuvo el sector.
LA PAZ/Fides
