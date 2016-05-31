Fecha de publicación: Martes 31 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:03

Discapacitados bajan el monto de la renta que piden a Bs 350

Los discapacitados en una reunión en un aula de la escuela de Ayo Ayo. (Fides)

Los discapacitados en una reunión en un aula de la escuela de Ayo Ayo. (Fides)

Los discapacitados que están movilizados en demanda de una renta decidieron bajar el monto de 500 a 350  bolivianos y que este beneficio se otorgue a quienes no tengan un trabajo, también solicitaron una audiencia al presidente Evo Morales para que los escuche.

“Menos de 500 bolivianos, hasta 350 bolivianos, pero quisiéramos que el Gobierno se habrá al diálogo, un diálogo sincero, y podríamos ir planteando diferentes opciones.”, explicó a radio Fides la dirigente del sector Felisa Ali.

La representante dijo que el lunes enviaron una carta oficial al presidente Evo Morales solicitándole una audiencia para un diálogo, aunque la nueva propuesta no está explicada en la misiva, es el planteamiento que quieren realizar.

Según Ali, si el Gobierno está creando 20 mil empleos para personas con discapacidad entonces quedará menos gente a quien pagar la renta. “En realidad habíamos dicho 350 bolivianos para todas la personas que no tengan trabajo”, aclaró.

La determinación fue asumida este martes en un ampliado que tuvo el sector.

LA PAZ/Fides

32 comments on “Discapacitados bajan el monto de la renta que piden a Bs 350

  2. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation however I find this
    topic to be really something that I feel I would never understand.
    It kind of feels too complex and very large for me. I’m looking forward on your subsequent put up, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  4. I like the valuable information you provide to your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here frequently.
    I am rather certain I’ll learn many new stuff right right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  9. I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?

    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one
    today.

    Responder

  11. Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and
    i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
    If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything
    you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  12. This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a
    reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was
    almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Responder

  14. I think this is one of the most vital info for me.

    And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark
    on some general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is
    really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  16. You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really
    one thing which I feel I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and
    extremely huge for me. I’m having a look forward
    for your subsequent submit, I will try to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

  21. I believe this is one of the such a lot significant information for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But should statement
    on few normal things, The site taste is great, the articles
    is in reality nice : D. Excellent process, cheers

    Responder

  22. Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a
    tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m
    looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had
    to ask!

    Responder

  23. May I simply just say what a relief to discover someone who actually knows what they are talking about over the internet.
    You certainly understand how to bring an issue
    to light and make it important. More people should read this and understand this side of the story.
    It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you most certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  26. Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the post I
    realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely
    glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!

    Responder

  28. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to
    .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a
    year and am nervous about switching to another platform.

    I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content
    into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  29. Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords
    but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of
    any please share. Cheers!

    Responder

  30. whoah this blog is wonderful i really like studying your posts.
    Stay up the good work! You know, a lot of people are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly.

    Responder

  32. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.

    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
    like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
    to your new updates.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>