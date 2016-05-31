Fecha de publicación: Martes 31 de mayo de 2016 -- 19:12

La COB convoca a marcha en defensa de Enatex

Parte del comité ejecutivo de la COB. (APG)

El comité ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), determinó este martes una marcha el 2 de junio como primera medida nacional en defensa de la Empresa Pública Nacional Textil (Enatex), informó a Radio Fides el ejecutivo de la organización sindical Guido Mitma.

“Instruimos a las centrales obreras departamentales y regionales, confederaciones y federaciones a realizar una marcha el jueves 2 de junio a partir de la 14.00 en defensa de Enatex, porque esta acción del Gobierno es un anuncio de un política que afectará a los trabajadores”, detalló el ejecutivo de la COB.

Mitma indicó que se marchará contra el cierre de Enatex, los posibles despidos en otras empresas estatales y también exigiéndole al presidente Evo Morales una evaluación de todos sus ministros.

Para el dirigente sindical el decreto que cierra la factoría textil tiene como base el los argumentos que en el 2000 dio el presidente Jorge Quiroga al aprobar el Estatuto del Funcionario Público, que aún sigue en vigencia.

“Con estas movilizaciones queremos mostrar que hay algunos funcionarios dañinos al proceso de cambio, por eso el derogar el Decreto Supremo 2765 es una forma de rencausar su esencia popular”, indicó Mitma a Radio Fides.

LA PAZ/Fides

