La COB convoca a marcha en defensa de Enatex

El comité ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), determinó este martes una marcha el 2 de junio como primera medida nacional en defensa de la Empresa Pública Nacional Textil (Enatex), informó a Radio Fides el ejecutivo de la organización sindical Guido Mitma.
“Instruimos a las centrales obreras departamentales y regionales, confederaciones y federaciones a realizar una marcha el jueves 2 de junio a partir de la 14.00 en defensa de Enatex, porque esta acción del Gobierno es un anuncio de un política que afectará a los trabajadores”, detalló el ejecutivo de la COB.
Mitma indicó que se marchará contra el cierre de Enatex, los posibles despidos en otras empresas estatales y también exigiéndole al presidente Evo Morales una evaluación de todos sus ministros.
Para el dirigente sindical el decreto que cierra la factoría textil tiene como base el los argumentos que en el 2000 dio el presidente Jorge Quiroga al aprobar el Estatuto del Funcionario Público, que aún sigue en vigencia.
“Con estas movilizaciones queremos mostrar que hay algunos funcionarios dañinos al proceso de cambio, por eso el derogar el Decreto Supremo 2765 es una forma de rencausar su esencia popular”, indicó Mitma a Radio Fides.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hello to every body, it’s my first visit of this weblog; this website contains awesome and genuinely good data
in support of readers.
I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours today, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is lovely value sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did,
the internet shall be much more helpful than ever before.
Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and that i can think you’re knowledgeable on this subject.
Fine together with your permission let me to seize your feed
to stay up to date with drawing close post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please
keep up the enjoyable work.
Hi there friends, its fantastic piece of writing regarding cultureand
entirely explained, keep it up all the time.
you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is
incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have
performed a fantastic job on this subject!
Good info. Lucky me I recently found your website by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved it for later!
It’s amazing in support of me to have a web site, which is beneficial designed for my knowledge.
thanks admin
This paragraph offers clear idea for the new people of blogging, that
truly how to do running a blog.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on ig. Regards
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog.
You have some really good posts and I think I would be
a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love
to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to
mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Cheers!
I pay a visit daily a few web sites and blogs to read articles
or reviews, but this web site gives quality based content.
Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say
this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a honest
price? Thank you, I appreciate it!
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your information. This great article has truly peaked my
interest. I am going to bookmark your blog and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I subscribed to your Feed as well.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you actually
know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also talk over with my website =).
We may have a hyperlink exchange agreement between us