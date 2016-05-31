Ministro de Defensa: no se obliga a ejecutar himno a Evo

El ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira confirmó este martes la existencia de una marcha en honor al presidente Evo Morales compuesta por un componente del Ejército, pero aclaró que entonar o ejecutar no tiene carácter obligatorio en ningún acto oficial de las Fuerzas Armadas.
“No es algo que se esté entonando obligatoriamente, es algo que no se ha aprobado y no se ha discutido. Hemos visto una circular de una División, pero la desconocemos”, dijo Ferreira a la conclusión del acto de celebración de los 64 años del Colegio Militar de Aviación – COLMILAV en Santa Cruz.
“Si fuera oficial el Ministerio de Defensa sería el primero en conocerlo, no es oficial ni se ha discutido el tema con los jefes militares”, indicó Ferreira.
Según un oficial asistente al acto de la Fuerza Aérea la marcha fue entonada, pero no hubo mayores reacciones, por la atención de los asistentes al desfile con el concluyó el acto.
Un supuesto radiograma que circula en las redes sociales indica: “Transcribo radiograma recibido del Departamento III- OPS. DEF y SEG. SEC OPS COTE No 31/16, que a la letra dice: Por disposición del escalafón superior agradeceré que a partir de la fecha a la finalización de todo acto cívico militar, en la desconcentración, antes de rendir honores al estandarte y restitución a su sitial de honor, se deberá entonar la Marcha a Evo Morales”. En el mensaje también se incluye la letra de la marcha a al Primer Mandatario.
Marcha Evo Morales
Tu patriotismo nuestro ideal
Y también tu gran virtud
Has unido a Bolivia en un corazón
Gran ejemplo para imitar
Renació en nuestro ser
Grandes héroes del ayer
Evocaste con todo esfuerzo y fe
Y a tu ejército identidad
Vamos vamos todos a defender
Que la lucha no termina jamás
Bolivianos a una sola voz
Patria o muerte a vencer
Evo tú tienes la luz
La ideal Orinoca tu cuna te dio
Al hombre que un día la historia cambió
Y a la patria querida es quien la unió
Evo tú eres la voz
Que al imperialismo fue quien la enfrentó
Para todos los hijos un gran porvenir
Anticapitalista y anticolonial
Soberanía y dignidad
Unidos todos hoy para vencer
Hasta recuperar
Nuestro añorado y gran Litoral
Por siempre vivirá
Evo Morales se escuchará
Ejemplo servicio y honor
Que a la patria nos legó.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Many thanks!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months
of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any methods to stop
hackers?
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours
lately, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty price enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you
probably did, the internet will be much more helpful than ever before.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging glance easy. The whole look of your web site is wonderful,
as well as the content!
Good article! We are linking to this particularly great post
on our site. Keep up the great writing.
It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this piece of
writing as well as from our discussion made at this place.
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this paragraph i thought i could
also create comment due to this brilliant piece of writing.
This post is priceless. Where can I find out more?
I have learn a few good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for
revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you put to
make one of these wonderful informative web site.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look
of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
It’s an awesome piece of writing in support of all the web users; they will get
advantage from it I am sure.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you might
be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back at some point.
I want to encourage one to continue your great writing, have a
nice weekend!
Thank you for some other magnificent article. Where else may
just anyone get that type of info in such an ideal approach of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such
information.
I relish, lead to I found exactly what I was looking for.
You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find out some
additional information.
I think the admin of this site is in fact working hard in support of his web site, since here every information is
quality based stuff.
Hola! I’ve been following your blog for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from
Humble Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up
the good work!
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew
where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hi, this weekend is pleasant for me, because this moment i am reading
this fantastic informative article here at my house.
Hey this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you
have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance
from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s genuinely
fine, keep up writing.
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced
me to try and do it! Your writing style has
been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.
For most up-to-date news you have to go to see world
wide web and on the web I found this web site as a
most excellent web page for newest updates.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page
layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve
got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Excellent post. I’m going through a few of these issues as well..
Ahaa, its fastidious discussion concerning this paragraph at this
place at this webpage, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at
this place.
I have been browsing online greater than three hours today,
yet I by no means found any interesting article
like yours. It’s pretty price sufficient for me.
In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more helpful than ever
before.
Pingback: Google
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite
reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top
and also defined out the whole thing without having
side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to this good
post.
What’s up, its nice article on the topic of media print, we all understand media is a
great source of facts.
I love reading an article that will make men and women think.
Also, thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it
😉 I’m going to return yet again since I book marked
it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue
to help others.
Hey there! I simply want to offer you a huge thumbs up for
the great info you have right here on this post.
I will be returning to your site for more soon.
There’s definately a lot to know about this issue.
I love all of the points you have made.
Pingback: pure kona
Pingback: orange
Pingback: Financial Services
Truly no matter if someone doesn’t be aware
of afterward its up to other viewers that they will help,
so here it takes place.
Pingback: motu and patlu game
Pingback: sex talk
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.com
What’s up, after reading this awesome paragraph i am also glad
to share my knowledge here with colleagues.
Pingback: jimmy buffet
Pingback: pure kona
Pingback: Android repair
Pingback: pure kona
Pingback: Sprinkler system
Pingback: Stone Beads
What’s up, I log on to your blog daily. Your story-telling style
is witty, keep up the good work!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to
come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Superb work!
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to go back the choose?.I’m attempting
to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its adequate to
make use of some of your ideas!!
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
Pingback: european dates