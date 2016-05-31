Fecha de publicación: Martes 31 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:10

Ministro de Defensa: no se obliga a ejecutar himno a Evo

Letra del himno a Evo Morales. (Internet)

El ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira confirmó este martes la existencia de una marcha en honor al presidente Evo Morales compuesta por un componente del Ejército, pero aclaró que entonar o ejecutar no tiene carácter obligatorio en ningún acto oficial de las Fuerzas Armadas.

“No es algo que se esté entonando obligatoriamente, es algo que no se ha aprobado y no se ha discutido. Hemos visto una circular de una División, pero la desconocemos”, dijo Ferreira a la conclusión del acto de celebración de los 64 años del Colegio Militar de Aviación – COLMILAV en Santa Cruz.

“Si fuera oficial el Ministerio de Defensa sería el primero en conocerlo, no es oficial ni se ha discutido el tema con los jefes militares”, indicó Ferreira.

Según un oficial asistente al acto de la Fuerza Aérea la marcha fue entonada, pero no hubo mayores reacciones, por la atención de los asistentes al desfile con el concluyó el acto.

Un supuesto radiograma que circula en las redes sociales indica: “Transcribo radiograma recibido del Departamento III- OPS. DEF y SEG. SEC OPS COTE No 31/16, que a la letra dice: Por disposición del escalafón superior agradeceré que a partir de la fecha a la finalización de todo acto cívico militar, en la desconcentración, antes de rendir honores al estandarte y restitución a su sitial de honor, se deberá entonar la Marcha a Evo Morales”. En el mensaje también se incluye la letra de la marcha a al Primer Mandatario.

 

Marcha Evo Morales

Tu patriotismo nuestro ideal
Y también tu gran virtud
Has unido a Bolivia en un corazón
Gran ejemplo para imitar

Renació en nuestro ser
Grandes héroes del ayer
Evocaste con todo esfuerzo y fe
Y a tu ejército identidad

Vamos vamos todos a defender
Que la lucha no termina jamás
Bolivianos a una sola voz
Patria o muerte a vencer

Evo tú tienes la luz
La ideal Orinoca tu cuna te dio
Al hombre que un día la historia cambió
Y a la patria querida es quien la unió

Evo tú eres la voz
Que al imperialismo fue quien la enfrentó
Para todos los hijos un gran porvenir
Anticapitalista y anticolonial

Soberanía y dignidad
Unidos todos hoy para vencer
Hasta recuperar
Nuestro añorado y gran Litoral

Por siempre vivirá
Evo Morales se escuchará
Ejemplo servicio y honor
Que a la patria nos legó.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

 

